The Parkes Bowling and Sports Club (PBSC) hosted the inaugural Frank Gersbach Parkes Bowls Cup on Saturday afternoon, with the hosts going up against the Parkes Railway Bowling Club (Railway) and each club nabbing a title. The bi-annual bowls carnival between the Railway and PBSC drew a large crowd in superlative weather, and it is set to become one of the top sporting fixtures in Parkes for the years to come. 56 Bowlers competed in Major and Minor graded 4-bowl Pennants bowls. PBSC had a great win in the Majors, whilst the Railway Bowling Club just edged out PBSC by six shots to claim the Minor title. Each Club now holds a cup each until the next match on September 17 at the Railway Bowling Club. The Club that has the overall aggregate score will then be presented the prestigious Geoff and Bob Freeman Shield to proudly display at their club for the next 12 months.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/eE4FjWhKGQKZJ9diY4teC4/67cfb662-059c-462c-9cd4-f757df0d868f.jpg/r0_108_1280_831_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Clubs nab a title each at inaugural Frank Gersbach Parkes Bowls Cup