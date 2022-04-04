news, local-news,

A wonderful night was had by all at the 2022 Holy Family Catholic Debutante Ball, which was held last Saturday, March 26. 10 debutantes and their partners were presented to Bishop Columba Macbeth Green and Miss Kay Ivey, this years matron of the ball. The theme of Autumn Splendour created a beautiful setting for all to enjoy at the Parkes Services Club. The Debutants and their partners arrived in style, in cars supplied by the Parkes Antique Car Club and the crowd danced the night away to the tunes of Gabe Music. The ball committee commented on what a wonderful group of young adults participated in their special night. Thank you to everyone who helped make the deb and their partners night so special.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/eE4FjWhKGQKZJ9diY4teC4/2084e9e8-0f26-46fd-8969-9868056185f3.jpeg/r11_85_1269_796_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

PHOTOS 10 debutantes and their partners presented at 2022 Holy Family Catholic Debutante Ball