Top results for members at Parkes Kennel Club's agility and jumping trials
The Parkes and District Kennel Club held a very successful two day Agility and Jumping Trial from April 2-3, with competitors travelling from all over NSW and the ACT for the popular event.
The club was well supported by the Parkes Shire Council with the preparation of the grounds for the weekend and were fortunate to receive a Community Investment Grant from CMOC-Northparkes Mine to assist with the running of the trial.
Parkes Club members performed exceptionally over the weekend with some fabulous results.
Parkes Kennel Club member results
Fiona Watts and Indie
- Excellent Jumping - Qualification, 1st Place
Lynn Madden and Rain
- Masters Jumping - Qualification
- Excellent Agility - Qualification
Denise Gersbach and Pinky
- Novice Jumping - Qualification, 1st place
- NOVICE TITLE
Sharon Jefferies and Leilani
- Excellent Agility - Qualification, 1st place
Karen Stubbings and Cooper
- Novice Jumping - Qualification, 4th place
- Novice Jumping - Qualification, 1st place
- NOVICE TITLE
Niki Drage and Shae
- Open Jumping - Qualification, 1st place
Tenielle Thwaites and Po
- Masters Agility - Qualification, 2nd place
Belinda Bruce and Ranny
- Novice Jumping - Qualification, 5th place
Sammy Leonard and Stella
- Novice Jumping - Qualification, 6th place
*Qualification means that your dog has carried out the course in the required time in the correct order, negotiating all the jumps and obstacles in accordance with the rules.
The club is already preparing for their next two day trial which will be held in August
