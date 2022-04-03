news, local-news,

The Parkes and District Kennel Club held a very successful two day Agility and Jumping Trial from April 2-3, with competitors travelling from all over NSW and the ACT for the popular event. The club was well supported by the Parkes Shire Council with the preparation of the grounds for the weekend and were fortunate to receive a Community Investment Grant from CMOC-Northparkes Mine to assist with the running of the trial. Parkes Club members performed exceptionally over the weekend with some fabulous results. Fiona Watts and Indie Lynn Madden and Rain Denise Gersbach and Pinky Sharon Jefferies and Leilani Karen Stubbings and Cooper Niki Drage and Shae Tenielle Thwaites and Po Belinda Bruce and Ranny Sammy Leonard and Stella *Qualification means that your dog has carried out the course in the required time in the correct order, negotiating all the jumps and obstacles in accordance with the rules. The club is already preparing for their next two day trial which will be held in August Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Bookmark www.parkeschampionpost.com.au Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/eE4FjWhKGQKZJ9diY4teC4/6bc98346-f73e-4e6f-9b4a-856eb30de758.jpg/r0_454_3382_2365_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Top results for members at Parkes Kennel Club's agility and jumping trials