Neville, Ricky Wright headlining Parkes Country Music's April muster

Dust off the guitars and get your dancing shoes on, because our next Country Music Muster will be on Sunday, April 10, commencing at 1pm in The Starlight Lounge at the Parkes Services Club. Our Featured performer on the day will be talented artists Neville Wright accompanied by his son Ricky from Tullibigeal. We have been waiting a while to engage this duo as the dreaded COVID delayed our plans to bring them to you. Looking forward to seeing them, and of course walk-ups as always most welcome on the day. Our March Muster was a little quieter due to the unavailability of many of our Dubbo and Forbes supporters, but our featured artist Garry Hemming did not disappoint with his wonderful variety of music. Dancers in attendance especially enjoyed his segments as we were treated not only to a feature after intermission but Garry kicked off the afternoon with an extra special segment to get everyone into the spirit of the afternoon. Thankyou Garry, always a pleasure to have you with us. Walk up artists during the day were Lindy Charlton, Bill Little, Ken Chalker, and Elisa Massari who got to have an extra song or two. Thank you. Also got to hear Dale standing quietly on the stage accompany the artists a time or two. Stephen Cheney, Pam Byrne, Lindy Charlton and Brian Collits performed backing band duties. Thanks also to Joy on sound and John D. on stagehand duties. Keep in mind our AGM will be in July, with date to be confirmed with availability of the room at the Club. We should have this confirmation to include in the newsletter at the April Muster. Also note that to bring you an April Muster we have had to bring the date forward. Didn't want to clash with Easter celebrations or the Elvis festival. Plans are also in hand for our annual Mother's Day Muster in May.

