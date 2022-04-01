Bridge Banter: we're back as strong as ever

news, local-news,

Talk about 'Bridge over Troubled Waters' - we've been on again and off again, masks on, masks off, masks recommended, ever since this covid situation reared its ugly head. Anyway, no 'Burning Bridges' here. We are back. As strong as ever. Unlike 'London Bridge' we will never fall down! There was a 'Bridge of Sighs' at the top scoring, 97.0 matchpoints win, last Thursday for Suzie McNamara and Beth Thomas. If 'Love can Build a Bridge', it has definitely built one between this long-term partnership. Monday and Tuesday Bridge winners were Warren Blatch with Bill Burke, and Helen McQuie with Mark Olsen. It's always great to see new players 'Crossing the Bridge' to join us. If you are interested in learning to play Bridge this year, come along. Don't be on a 'Bridge to Nowhere'! We can arrange private lessons. Call Greig Ball 0429621712 or Kevin Robinson 0429621712 to arrange personal lessons at your own pace.

