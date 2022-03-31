VERTO to deliver Workforce Australia services in Parkes

news, local-news,

Not-for-profit employment, training, education and apprenticeship service provider VERTO has been selected to deliver Workforce Australia services in Parkes and the Central West for the next six years. Workforce Australia is the Department of Education, Skills and Employment's new employment model that will replace the jobactive program, with Workforce Australia services to deliver simple and efficient solutions to assist local job seekers and employers. Alongside Parkes, VERTO has been selected to deliver Workforce Australia services in other Central West locations, including Bathurst, Blayney, Condobolin, Cowra, Forbes, Lithgow, Mudgee, Oberon, Orange and Parkes; as well as more than 40 other locations in regional NSW. VERTO CEO, Ron Maxwell, said this is a huge coup for Parkes and the entire Central West. "This is an incredible result for not only VERTO, but for local Parkes and Central West businesses and job seekers," he said. "Our employees work hard to provide life-changing employment and training outcomes for our clients. "We are very proud that the Department of Education, Skills and Employment has recognised the significant work we do in our local communities and entrusted us to deliver this important new program," said Mr Maxwell. Workforce Australia will enable local job-ready job seekers to self-manage through new, interactive digital services, while those with greater needs will be supported by experienced VERTO consultants delivering Workforce Australia services. VERTO will begin delivering Workforce Australia services from July 1, 2022. For more information on the program, visit https://www.dese.gov.au/workforce-australia. For more information on VERTO's full suite of services, visit www.verto.org.au or phone 1300 4 VERTO (1300 483 786).

