Holy Family Catholic School in Parkes holds annual Public Speaking Competition
Holy Family School held its annual Public Speaking Competition on Tuesday, March 29.
Students from Year 3/4 and Year 5/6 entered the competition with speeches of a very high standard from all who took part.
Congratulations to the students who received awards on the day!
Years 3/4
Winner: Tyson Smith
Runner up: Ashton McQuie
Highly commended: Louis Smith
Years 5/6
Winner: Layla Kupkee
Runner up: Adrian Day
Highly commended: Zahli Gillingham and Harrison Rowbotham
The winners and runners-up will now represent Holy Family at the CWA Public Speaking Competition next term.
Well done to all who competed!
