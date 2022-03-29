news, local-news,

Holy Family School held its annual Public Speaking Competition on Tuesday, March 29. Students from Year 3/4 and Year 5/6 entered the competition with speeches of a very high standard from all who took part. Congratulations to the students who received awards on the day! Winner: Tyson Smith Runner up: Ashton McQuie Highly commended: Louis Smith Winner: Layla Kupkee Runner up: Adrian Day Highly commended: Zahli Gillingham and Harrison Rowbotham The winners and runners-up will now represent Holy Family at the CWA Public Speaking Competition next term. Well done to all who competed! Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Bookmark www.parkeschampionpost.com.au Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/eE4FjWhKGQKZJ9diY4teC4/e6b2c599-906c-4523-9103-464f5ed6222f.jpg/r0_668_3024_2377_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Holy Family Catholic School in Parkes holds annual Public Speaking Competition