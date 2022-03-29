  1. Home
Holy Family Catholic School in Parkes holds annual Public Speaking Competition

Local News
Holy Family School held its annual Public Speaking Competition on Tuesday, March 29.

Students from Year 3/4 and Year 5/6 entered the competition with speeches of a very high standard from all who took part.

Congratulations to the students who received awards on the day!

Years 3/4

Winner: Tyson Smith

Runner up: Ashton McQuie

Highly commended: Louis Smith

Years 5/6

Winner: Layla Kupkee

Runner up: Adrian Day

Highly commended: Zahli Gillingham and Harrison Rowbotham

The winners and runners-up will now represent Holy Family at the CWA Public Speaking Competition next term.

Well done to all who competed!

