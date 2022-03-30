Try something new this Youth Week in Parkes

news, local-news,

Youth Week starts Monday and Parkes Shire Council - along with youth committee Parkes Shire Youth Voice and Parkes PCYC - has a fantastic program of free events coming our way. Tuesday, April 5, Cooke Park hosts a pop-up cinema and pizza night, with a free screening of Free Guy (rated M). There are free buses from our villages - Tullamore, Trundle, Bogan Gate, Peak Hill and Alectown - and those wanting to jump on board are asked to phone the library on 6861 2309 to book their seat. Head online to book your spot at the movie night and let the team know what sort of pizza you like! Wednesday, April 6 you can head indoors to the library for a cult movie night starting 6pm - this is a whole-of-community event, just phone the library on 6861 2309 to book in - if you're planning to go to this, maybe check out the MarraMarra Makerspace before and see the amazing tech on offer there. Sunday, April 10 Totem Skating Collective hits town with workshops for beginner and intermediate skaters followed up by a demo. Totem Skating has designed these workshops to cater for newcomers and beginners, with little or no experience, through to those who know foundational skills and want to start exploring tricks or those who want to take it to the next level. Professional grade safety gear, helmets and skateboards are provided, so head over to their site to register for the appropriate workshop for your skill level. Once again, free buses are running from the villages to the skate park and anyone wanting to jump on board should phone the library to book a seat. Monday, April 11 Bluescope Youth Orchestra and Parkes Shire Concert Band arrive on the Pavilion main stage. Bluescope members are aged 12 to 19 and there's a chance for young local music enthusiasts to meet the band and chat with them between 4 and 5pm. There's a community concert from 6 to 7pm, again events are free, just register if you're interested in the meet and greet or come on down to Cooke Park to enjoy the evening's concert! Tuesday, April 12 is one for the gamers or those who'd like to try it out! There's a library lock-in with Mario Kart and Jackbox tournaments, or board games and tabletop games in the MarraMarra Makerspace. Book your space so you're catered for! All week: Youth Week events are aimed for 12 to 25-year-olds in our shire and this is a great time to try out some new opportunities. If you haven't tried out the MarraMarra Makerspace, it's open Monday (3-7pm) and Wednesday (3-5.30pm) afternoons and there'll be special DIY activities designed for this age group on offer during Youth Week. Parkes PCYC is encouraging everyone to join the action with the Starjump Challenge, star jumping every day of Youth Week from April 3 to 10 to raise funds to support GRIT, PCYC's mental resilience program for young people. Go over to pcycstarjumpchallenge.org.au or the PCYC Parkes Facebook page to find out more. You're also invited to join them from 7am Tuesday for Fit For Life. There really is an event with something for everyone, and a chance to jump on board with some of the great offerings our community has, this Youth Week! Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Bookmark www.parkeschampionpost.com.au Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/7747c840-6d38-47a8-b6e3-3b0cfa2d1e08.jpg/r0_83_600_422_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg