Railway bowlers have a blast at Curteis Old Bowls Day

sport, local-sport,

The latest news from the Parkes Railway Bowling Club. Hello Bowlers! On Wednesday, March 23, we had social bowls. Winners were Paul Lewin and Ray Griffith W16+20, while the runners-up were Col Mudie and Steve Clegg W15+6. Marble 19 came out and the margins were 1, 3, 6 and 20. Jackpot next week is at $155. On Saturday, March 26, we had the Alan and Christine Curteis Old Bowls Day. What a great fun day it was, with 28 bowlers enjoying the change from the modern day bowls! It took a few ends to get the turn right, and there were a few wrong bias put down, but we got there in the end. Winners on the day were Gene Rapp and Myra Townsend W+21 and the runners-up were Paul Lewin, Shane Hodge and Lorraine Baker W+17. We thank Alan and Christine for their wonderful and generous sponsorship. READ MORE SPORTS STORIES: - PRESENTATION IN PICTURES: Parkes junior cricketers celebrate 2021/22 season - 56 bowlers set to turn out for Frank Gersbach Parkes Bowls Cup - Diamonds in the ruff looking for good results at Parkes dog trials This week we have social bowls on Wednesday at 1pm and the much anticipated first round of the Frank Gersbach Parkes Cup at the Parkes Bowling and Sports Club on Saturday, April 2, at 1pm. There will not be any Social Bowls on at the Railway that day so if you are free, come and support our team at the Town club. Toot Toot! Let's go Railway! This Friday, April 1, we have Happy Hour from 5-7pm, seafood Raffles, meat tray raffles, joker draw and badge draw along with the Bistro serving their amazing meals. See you at the Railway - Toot Toot! Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Bookmark www.parkeschampionpost.com.au Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/eE4FjWhKGQKZJ9diY4teC4/ebc9c736-f5b2-4ec8-821c-6d7e97448932.JPG/r0_225_3023_1933_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg