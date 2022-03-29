Rare eight-acre Parkes property on Peak Hill Road up for auction
You don't see properties like this come on the market in Parkes very often.
92-96 Peak Hill Road in Parkes is less than two kilometres from the CBD, but it feels like its own little country oasis.
It is up for auction this Saturday, April 2, and the Elders Parkes is expecting it to be an exciting morning for buyers and real estate lovers alike.
Starting from 9am, there will be a BBQ and drinks provided to go with the usual property viewing, registrations and agent enquiries
Agent Jenna Flanagan is looking forward to the auction, and said the property has already proved to be enormously popular.
"We already have registered bidders, and over the four weeks of open homes I have seen in excess of 100 people through the property."
The quaint house is set on eight acres of residential-zoned land (another three acres of Crown Land lease is attached), and has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.
Outside, there's gorgeous views and a beautiful, established garden to go with a large machinery shed, garage and carport.
Inside, the property oozes natural light and has all the mod cons you'd expect in regards to heating and cooling to go with an impressive bath, kitchen and living areas
Crucially, though, the property is connected to town water and services - something that is without a doubt a huge selling point for families in particular.
So head on down this Saturday to see this brilliant property go to auction!
Property specifics
- 3 bedrooms, all with built-ins
- 2 bathrooms
- Remote-controlled air-con in all bedrooms and living area
- Wood fire
- Storage room outside
- Beautiful large windows for gorgeous views
- 8 acres of land, all residential zoned
- Additional three acres of crown land lease attached to the property
- Town water
- Septic tank
- Solar panels
- Single garage
- Single carport
- 2-bay large semi enclosed car/workshop shed with power
- Large 4-bay machinery shed
- Garbage collection
- Spectacular views out to the hills
- Great established gardens and lawns
You can see the full listing here.
