You don't see properties like this come on the market in Parkes very often. 92-96 Peak Hill Road in Parkes is less than two kilometres from the CBD, but it feels like its own little country oasis. It is up for auction this Saturday, April 2, and the Elders Parkes is expecting it to be an exciting morning for buyers and real estate lovers alike. Starting from 9am, there will be a BBQ and drinks provided to go with the usual property viewing, registrations and agent enquiries Agent Jenna Flanagan is looking forward to the auction, and said the property has already proved to be enormously popular. "We already have registered bidders, and over the four weeks of open homes I have seen in excess of 100 people through the property." READ MORE NEWS STORIES: - 'Feel the wind in your hair' on a trishaw ride through Parkes - Housing strategy for Middleton 'a matter of urgency' - Hay sheaf tossing, yard dog trials big hits at Trundle's Back in Time day The quaint house is set on eight acres of residential-zoned land (another three acres of Crown Land lease is attached), and has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Outside, there's gorgeous views and a beautiful, established garden to go with a large machinery shed, garage and carport. Inside, the property oozes natural light and has all the mod cons you'd expect in regards to heating and cooling to go with an impressive bath, kitchen and living areas Crucially, though, the property is connected to town water and services - something that is without a doubt a huge selling point for families in particular. So head on down this Saturday to see this brilliant property go to auction! You can see the full listing here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/eE4FjWhKGQKZJ9diY4teC4/4e0bd83e-ea51-457b-bbea-5dc5ddae7f4f.jpg/r13_0_5464_3080_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg