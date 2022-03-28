Barnes in career-best form at vets golf

sport, local-sport,

Last Thursday, 33 veteran golfers from Parkes and Forbes played 18 holes in Forbes where scores were above average despite the greens playing 'heavy/slow' due to required seasonal renovations. That did not stop recently re-elected Lachlan Valley Association president Peter Barnes from the host club recording one of his best ever rounds, 78 off scratch, for 43 stableford points. Also playing well was Kevin Watts playing out of the Forbes club for 41 points while Parkes did collect from the trophy table with Cassa Belley receiving a 'burner' ball in the encouragement award. Ball sweep Also collecting a ball in the sweep was Robert Lea (30 points) after missing from the draw the previous week. READ MORE SPORTS STORIES: - Senior Blue Bulls enjoy pre-season win in Canberra - 56 bowlers set to turn out for Frank Gersbach Parkes Bowls Cup - PRESENTATION IN PICTURES: Parkes junior cricketers celebrate 2021/22 season Nearest The Pins From their best six individual scores, Forbes (19 players) took the Twin Towns Shield with 232 points to Parkes' 198 (13 players). Officials from both clubs invite all veteran golfers to play and bring the Twin Towns comp back to the glory days of 50 plus players. Also spoken about last week was plans for the winter competition to play 12 or continue with the now regular 18 hole competition. Players can vent their feelings by contacting officials from either club. Vets golf continues this Thursday in Parkes with nominations from 9am for a tee off when called. Parkes will also host the following week, with the Lachlan Valley monthly 18 hole competition.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/eE4FjWhKGQKZJ9diY4teC4/098c7d41-e7f1-4227-8470-458b618174a7.jpg/r0_235_3105_1989_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg