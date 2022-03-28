Parkes shire police beat: assault at service station, trespass at piggery

news, local-news,

Police are investigating an assault that occurred at a local service station late Saturday night. A customer was punched in the face by another customer at the bowser, police said. They're reviewing CCTV footage of the incident. TRESPASS AT PIGGERY Police from Peak Hill received a report of trespassing at a piggery on the Newell Highway at Peak Hill on March 25. The landholders reported a number of gates to pig pens were opened, posing a significant breach of biosecurity at the site. Fortunately, no pigs escaped from the location. If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact Peak Hill Police Station on 02 53356810 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or email via crimestoppers.com.au. SHEEP ATTACKED Two sheep were killed and another two had to be put down after a dog attack in the early hours of Sunday morning. Police said the attack took place on a Ross Road property between 3am and 9am Sunday, March 27. READ MORE NEWS STORIES: FOUND PROPERTY A suitcase has been handed in to Parkes police station, and the owner is urged to contact Parkes police to claim it. The case was found in Clarinda Street on Thursday night and contains an art box and a jumper - further identifying features can be provided to Parkes police to claim your property. Anyone with information that can assist Parkes police with any of their inquiries should contact them on 6862 9999 or use Crime Stoppers' online reporting tool.

