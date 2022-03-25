news, local-news,

Essential Energy will shortly begin vegetation management in Parkes as part of its routine maintenance on more than 200,000 kilometres of powerlines that cover 95 per cent of NSW. Essential Energy's vegetation manager, Mark Daley, said regular maintenance was crucial for ensuring the consistency of the network. "Keeping the power on is only possible with a safe and reliable electricity network," he said. "Managing the vegetation that's growing close to powerlines plays a crucial role in maintaining reliable power and community safety." Mark said Essential Energy is always committed to doing everything it can to preserve the natural environment, however some management of trees and other vegetation is required to maintain a safe and reliable network. "Our specialist contractors do everything they can to strike a balance between keeping the local trees and bushes, and maintaining reliable power supply for the community," he said. "Trees and powerlines can be a deadly combination, with branches coming into contact with overhead powerlines posing a serious hazard to people and wildlife. "There's also the increased potential for bushfires, damage to property, injury and unplanned power outages if contact occurs," Mark said. READ MORE NEWS STORIES: - Jack Scoble Scholarship winners announced - Rural Fire Service calls for burn-off caution in hot, dry conditions - 'Feel the wind in your hair' on a trishaw ride through Parkes Essential Energy uses directional pruning techniques that remove branches growing towards a powerline and encourage re-growth away from the power network. These techniques that are considered best practice throughout the arboriculture industry and are used by most power companies in Australia. "Our comprehensive vegetation management program ensures minimum safety clearances are maintained between trees and overhead powerlines, while also securing a more reliable power supply," said Mark. "We encourage residents thinking about planting near powerlines to check our planting guide to choose the most suitable tree. Residents can download Essential Energy's Tree Planting Guide at essentialenergy.com.au/trees for helpful tips on appropriate species for planting near powerlines, or contact 13 23 91 for more information. Weather permitting, the vegetation program will commence in April. Essential Energy consults with councils, private landholders and National Parks on vegetation management activities. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Bookmark www.parkeschampionpost.com.au Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/storypad-s6fGQMpwaejVgufh9Yk9M/728c9b98-aede-4d2d-9c8a-d4dfac87c200.jpg/r63_34_647_364_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg