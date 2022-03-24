84 golfers tee off at the Parkes Golf Club for a two person aggregate Stableford
84 players contested the Wild Plastering two person aggregate Stableford and our thanks go to Simon Wild for his annual event again.
The aggregate Stableford needs both players to be scoring on all holes to come up trumps on the day.
The winners on the day were the father and son pairing of Josh and Rob Cheney who got it together on the day. Rob and Josh have been the Burke and Wills pairing for the last few weeks covering a lot of territory getting to their golf balls only to hit them further away, but a dual return to form saw them collect a tidy 74 points to take home the team award.
The individual event went to another player returning to some form in Troy Thomson. Troy's handicap had blown to an unseen 17.9 but with a 2 stroke snip from the handicapper he is on the way back toward normal.
Troy finished a clear three points clear of Jarrod Kemp, who surprised himself with the 82 off the stick. Pro Konnect Jake O'Brien was the low score on the day with a 75 off the stick beating home David Stevenson with a solid 76. 78 was the popular score with Mark Kelly, Jack Elliott, Brendan Chambers and Joe Van Opynen hitting that score.
Brendon Simpson and David Speakman shot solid 89's to lead home their grade.
Nearest The Pins
- Idlerite Tyrepower 1st by Tim Cowling at 64cm
- Griffins Leading Edge 4th by Craig Dunn at 282cm
- Dirt Doctor Landscaping 6th Richard Hutchinson at 290cm
- Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete 9th by Aaron Huppatz at 402cm
- Harvey Norman 11th by Peter Amor at 120cm
- Westlime 15th by Jan Stevenson at 240cm
- Central West Glass 18th Josh Cheney at 113cm
That meant the lucrative 6th hole was won by Richard Hutchinson at 290cm this week.
Ball winners
- Jarrod Kemp 40
- Mark Kelly 39
- David Stevenson and Scott Winter 38
- Bob Barter 37
- Brendon Chambers, Brendon Simpson, Robert Norman and David Speakman 36
- Mick Smith, Michael Jeffress, Nym Dziuba and Craig Dunn 35
Next week is the Terry Sheridan Memorial and Charlie Allen Memorial 18 Hole Stableford with our generous sponsors - The Corner Boys.
