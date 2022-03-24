sport, local-sport,

84 players contested the Wild Plastering two person aggregate Stableford and our thanks go to Simon Wild for his annual event again. The aggregate Stableford needs both players to be scoring on all holes to come up trumps on the day. The winners on the day were the father and son pairing of Josh and Rob Cheney who got it together on the day. Rob and Josh have been the Burke and Wills pairing for the last few weeks covering a lot of territory getting to their golf balls only to hit them further away, but a dual return to form saw them collect a tidy 74 points to take home the team award. The individual event went to another player returning to some form in Troy Thomson. Troy's handicap had blown to an unseen 17.9 but with a 2 stroke snip from the handicapper he is on the way back toward normal. READ MORE SPORTS STORIES: - Full steam ahead for proposed Parkes Masters Games - Parkes hosting start of Classic Outback Trial rally race - Cat-egorical win for Cambridge in Lachlan Premier Cricket final Troy finished a clear three points clear of Jarrod Kemp, who surprised himself with the 82 off the stick. Pro Konnect Jake O'Brien was the low score on the day with a 75 off the stick beating home David Stevenson with a solid 76. 78 was the popular score with Mark Kelly, Jack Elliott, Brendan Chambers and Joe Van Opynen hitting that score. Brendon Simpson and David Speakman shot solid 89's to lead home their grade. That meant the lucrative 6th hole was won by Richard Hutchinson at 290cm this week. Next week is the Terry Sheridan Memorial and Charlie Allen Memorial 18 Hole Stableford with our generous sponsors - The Corner Boys.

84 golfers tee off at the Parkes Golf Club for a two person aggregate Stableford Peter Bristol