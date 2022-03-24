Women's Pennants team represents Parkes Bowling and Sports Club at state champs

sport, local-sport,

Welcome to your weekly women's bowls update from the Parkes Bowling and Sports Club. Turn the dial forward to a new week, and pleased to report all our travellers have returned to base safe 'n sound! Our Pennants teams have represented us at State level. Congratulations on your achievement: Brenda Davies, Marja Iffland, Betsy Johnstone, Rhona Went, Liz Byrne, Merilyn Rodgers, Cherie Frame, Maree Grant - you've done us proud! On behalf of the girls, Liz presented Manager Kay Craft with a gift of appreciation. Today's casual social bowls program allowed everyone to come back down to earth! The handicappers were switched on, as all games were very close! Ground Control also got it right - thanks guys! Elaine Miller/Lorraine Baker/Heather Harvey fast-forwarded to a good lead and took the win over Sue Maddison/Chris Cox/Rose Mitchell, despite a strong finish by the latter. Fran White/Frances Charlton/Lea Orr/Betsy Johnstone/Rhona Went had their aerial tuned in and spun up a narrow win over Jan McPhee/Lynn Ryan/Marja Iffland/Maria Willcockson, despite some mid-game interference! Gwenda Carty hit the right button when it counted and enjoyed a one-point win over Merilyn Rodgers and Di Howell. Valmai Westcott/Kay Craft/Liz Byrne scanned several channels without result, only getting their best reception & scoring the winning points during the last few ends against Kim Evans/Carol Reed/Brenda Davies. READ MORE SPORTS STORIES: - Full steam ahead for proposed Parkes Masters Games - Parkes hosting start of Classic Outback Trial rally race - Cat-egorical win for Cambridge in Lachlan Premier Cricket final Money flew faster than LP's could turn as the club draws took place. The numbers spun up for Gwenda, Lea, Merilyn and Maria. Next Tuesday, March 29, is our Easter themed Trading Table. Gifts to the value of $10 please. Please give strong consideration to your involvement in the 2022 Pennants Teams. Riding on the back of the success of our Number 3's heading off to the State finals, who knows what 2022 will bring! It's your club, support it where you can. Continue to check the board for upcoming events. Nominations for Club Pairs are still open and will close early April. Next Tuesday to play social bowls, call the club on 6862 1446, between 9 - 9.30am, with play to begin at 10. Visitors and interested ladies welcome! Social Roster: Marja Iffland

