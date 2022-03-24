sport, local-sport,

All the latest news from the Parkes Tennis Centre with The Ace. Volunteering is a selfless act and instinctively most people recognise that it's good to help out your community. Often finding the time or motivation is a barrier and overpowers our commitment in doing good. As a not-for-profit organisation, Parkes Tennis would not be successful in pursuing our mission if not for the support of volunteers. Volunteering is the voice of the people put into action. These actions shape and mould how a club exists and works into the future. At the Parkes Tennis Club AGM last week, Leanne Arndell was awarded the Vic Cole Memorial Award for Best Club Person for 2021. Leanne is a wonderful asset to our Tennis community. She continuously makes an impact and others are benefitting because of her efforts, and she is also a keen committee member, gives her time selflessly to working bees and tournaments and attends external monthly meetings on behalf of Parkes Tennis. Leanne is part of a small but committed team of volunteers who are valued each and every day for the difference they are making to keep Parkes Tennis Club active for the community. All junior programs including HotShots, Squads and Private lessons finish next week. If you were away for a private lesson or HotShots lesson due to COVID isolation and advised Helen beforehand, you will be contacted to organise a make-up lesson during the next week. There were some 54 students who did advise of their absence whilst there were plenty more who unfortunately just didn't show up and left their coaches waiting for them. It is indeed unchartered times we are encountering and COVID seems to be infiltrating all areas of daily commitments right now but remember it is common courtesy to contact people if you can't make it. READ MORE SPORTS STORIES: - Full steam ahead for proposed Parkes Masters Games - Parkes hosting start of Classic Outback Trial rally race - Cat-egorical win for Cambridge in Lachlan Premier Cricket final Monday night ladies will conclude this Monday, and all the ladies decided it would be nice to bring a small plate of nibblies to share afterwards for half an hour or so for presentations and to cap off another great term. Tuesday mixed teams will have another week and will finish on April 5 due to a wet week early on. Today Parkes East and Parkes Public will take on each other in the first round of the PSSA competition. This could be the most difficult match for both teams as Parkes juniors are competing well regionally. Parkes East will have Charlie Rix, PJ McPherson, Kasey Morgan and Caitlin Francis on deck while Parkes Public will be without their number 1 boy in Harry Yelland who is out this week. Boyd Hutchins hasn't played much tennis but his allrounder skills will see him partner Lachlan Orr, who has made huge improvement this year already. PPS girls will lead the way, with Western Reps Savannah Latu and Anna Orr expected to dominate. A close match is on the cards and with a 9.30am start all are welcome to come along and watch the matches. Helen Magill runs a mental wellbeing program called Rally4Ever every Thursday from 9.30-10.30am. Anyone can come along and enjoy a few laughs, a casual hit of tennis with some fun games and a little exercise to put a smile on your face and make your day a bit brighter. Racquets supplied if you don't have one and definitely no tennis experience needed!

