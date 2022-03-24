Parkes Golf Club hosts successful 2022 Ladies Open

sport, local-sport,

On Sunday, the Parkes Golf Club (PGC) conducted the Ladies Open, which has had a troubled past couple of years with COVID. All plans were in place to host visitors and let them see the grand condition the course is currently in, and come they did: with 60 players contesting three grades, with 12 visiting clubs represented in the 60 strong field. As is the standard, the Parkes Ladies entertained the contingent in style pre and post the event to endear the players and hopefully have them spread the word for next year's event. Our big event sponsor Epiroc was to the fore again sponsoring the days event. The field went off seamlessly with a 9.30am shotgun start ensuring all would be able to be back in the clubhouse together post golf. In the A-grade scratch, the winner was Chantell Greaves from the Dunedoo club on 86 playing off a 7 handicap on the day, with Parkes's own Anita Medcalf the next best with an 88 off the stick from a 13 handicap which was great effort. The Nett winner in A-grade was Carmel Mansell from the Cowra club on 75, beating home Roslyn Fuller from Wentworth on 76. The B-grade scratch winner was Anne Field from the Wentworth club on 98, beating home the local player Jenny Hoy on 99. The nett was won by Jill Fisher from the Dubbo club, beating home Charlotte Lee from the Cumnock club. In C-grade, the ladies played a stableford event with Toni Beatty from Dubbo beating home our own Margaret Hogan. Great effort for Margaret as she has just made it back on the course after an extended break with back issues. The overall stableford winner on the day was Anne Field on 37 points. READ MORE SPORTS STORIES: - Full steam ahead for proposed Parkes Masters Games - Parkes hosting start of Classic Outback Trial rally race - Arndell named as Parkes Tennis Centre's Best Clubperson for 2021 - Cat-egorical win for Cambridge in Lachlan Premier Cricket final The Ladies committee wish to thank the ProShop and Donna, Tammy and the catering staff, David Stevenson and the clubhouse staff and Logan and his green-keeping staff and look forward to a bigger event in 2023. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Bookmark www.parkeschampionpost.com.au Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram

