Griffith, Bright, Furney win Railway's Power Play Pairs

What a week of bowls here at the Railway! On Wednesday, March 16 we had social bowls. Winners were Geoff Leonard, Alan Curteis and Myra Townsend W15+17, with the runners-up Clive Stibbard, Stevie Torrens and Warren Bevan W15+4. Mable 21 came out and the Margins were 4, 14 and 17. Jackpot up to $155 next week. On Thursday, March 16, we had the Final Round of the Parkes Services Club Power Play Pairs. Weekly winners were Mike Phillips, Geoff Leonard and John Chew. The runners-up were Annie Teague, Neil Riley and Nev Kirwan. The overall winners were Ray Griffith, Tony Bright and Mick Furney with 12 Points. Runners-up were Mike Phillips, John Chew, John Dean and Geoff Leonard played a few games with 10 Points on a countback. We would like to thank the Parkes Services Club for their continued support. READ MORE SPORTS STORIES: - Full steam ahead for proposed Parkes Masters Games - Parkes hosting start of Classic Outback Trial rally race - Arndell named as Parkes Tennis Centre's Best Clubperson for 2021 - Cat-egorical win for Cambridge in Lachlan Premier Cricket final On Saturday, March 19, we had social bowls. Winners were Aaron Thorne and Alan Affleck W15+12, while the runners-up were Dave Johnson and Jake Brown W15+3. On Sunday, March 20 we had Tony Latter's Presidents Day with an amazing 72 Bowlers. What a great day we had! Winners in the morning were Neil Riley, Greg Howlett and Ray Griffith and the winners in the afternoon were Pat Cooney, Graham Thomson and Annie Teague. Overall runners-up were Nev Kirwan, Steve Clegg and Mick Dunn, with the overall winners Jim Daley, Lea Tanks and Peter Job. This week we have Alan and Christine Curteis' Old Bowls Day at 1pm on Saturday, March 26. Single entries with a sheet on the board at the club. Thanks to Alan and Christine for their support. Coming up we have the much-anticipated Frank Gersbach Parkes Club at the Parkes Bowling and Sports Club on Saturday, April 2 from 1pm. Teams are on the board. Nomination Sheets are up for the Club Championships so get your teams sorted and names down. Don't forget the new rule regarding rankings on the board. Friday Night should be back to normal this week with the Bistro back serving their delicious meals along with Happy Hour from 5 - 7pm, draws and raffles. See you at the Railway! Toot Toot! Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Bookmark www.parkeschampionpost.com.au Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/eE4FjWhKGQKZJ9diY4teC4/110220c6-58a6-4f2d-b32f-d53912407a0c.JPG/r2_162_3165_1949_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg