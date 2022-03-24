The soundtrack of the Canowindra International Balloon Challenge is usually peaceful mornings with the odd roar of hot air balloon burners. But the first night of the festival this year is set to get a lot louder. For the first time, the festival is adding a brand new event to the mix - enLIVEn music festival. The one-day festival is going ahead on April 2, the first evening of the balloon festival, with gates opening from 1pm at Canowindra Sports Complex. Headlining the event are two artists. The first? Rocker Jon Stevens, who is best known as the lead singer of Noiseworks, and for fronting INXS after the death of lead singer Michael Hutchence. "Jon Stevens will be doing his Noiseworks and INXS Greatest Hits show. He's an absolute superstar, he's been around for 40 years, and he's an incredible performer," Canowindra International Balloon Challenge vice president Adam Barrow said. They've also made the most of the Western Australia border opening, attracting eight-time ARIA Award winners Eskimo Joe. "We pulled a real coup out of the bag getting Eskimo Joe. This is their only east coast show until September. They're flying in from Perth, doing the show and then flying back out again." Also on the bill are country musician James Johnston, The Robbie Mortimer Band, and Clancy Pye. Brass band Phat Brass will keep festival-goers entertained between stage changes and a range of local food and drink vendors and a bar. Tickets are $65, which must be pre-purchased. To overcome potential internet signal issues on the day, attendees will be issued a wristband which they can pre-load with money to make purchases. While the festival is all ages, it's best suited to over 15s, and an adult must accompany anyone under 18. There will also be return buses running from Bathurst, Cowra, Forbes, Parkes, and Orange to make transport easy. The event is supported by a grant from the NSW government's Regional Events Acceleration Fund alongside sponsors. Adam said the committee is excited to bring a big new event to the region and hopes to make it annual. "When everyone's been doing it a bit tough for two years, it's great to be able to take that money and support local communities," he said. "Between the balloon challenge and the music festival, it's shaping up to be the biggest event Canowindra's ever seen in its history." Tickets are available now from enlivenfestival.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/EPJMFvETpvLvtfsQ9ZEeUX/e4eadd6e-f24f-4bb1-b46f-7f2e5e83b791.jpg/r0_104_2048_1261_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Rock stars set to get loud for enLIVEn at Canowindra International Balloon Championship

SUPERSTARS: Eight-time ARIA Award winners Eskimo Joe will also be part of the line-up at the enLIVEn music festival. Photos: Supplied The soundtrack of the Canowindra International Balloon Challenge is usually peaceful mornings with the odd roar of hot air balloon burners. But the first night of the festival this year is set to get a lot louder. For the first time, the festival is adding a brand new event to the mix - enLIVEn music festival. The one-day festival is going ahead on April 2, the first evening of the balloon festival, with gates opening from 1pm at Canowindra Sports Complex. Headlining the event are two artists. The first? Rocker Jon Stevens, who is best known as the lead singer of Noiseworks, and for fronting INXS after the death of lead singer Michael Hutchence. "Jon Stevens will be doing his Noiseworks and INXS Greatest Hits show. He's an absolute superstar, he's been around for 40 years, and he's an incredible performer," Canowindra International Balloon Challenge vice president Adam Barrow said. ROCK ON: Jon Stevens, best known as the lead singer of Noiseworks, and for fronting INXS after the death of lead singer Michael Hutchence, will perform at enLIVEn. They've also made the most of the Western Australia border opening, attracting eight-time ARIA Award winners Eskimo Joe. "We pulled a real coup out of the bag getting Eskimo Joe. This is their only east coast show until September. They're flying in from Perth, doing the show and then flying back out again." Also on the bill are country musician James Johnston, The Robbie Mortimer Band, and Clancy Pye. We pulled a real coup out of the bag getting Eskimo Joe. This is their only east coast show until September. Adam Barrow, vice president, Canowindra International Balloon Challenge Brass band Phat Brass will keep festival-goers entertained between stage changes and a range of local food and drink vendors and a bar. Tickets are $65, which must be pre-purchased. To overcome potential internet signal issues on the day, attendees will be issued a wristband which they can pre-load with money to make purchases. While the festival is all ages, it's best suited to over 15s, and an adult must accompany anyone under 18. There will also be return buses running from Bathurst, Cowra, Forbes, Parkes, and Orange to make transport easy. The event is supported by a grant from the NSW government's Regional Events Acceleration Fund alongside sponsors. Adam said the committee is excited to bring a big new event to the region and hopes to make it annual. "When everyone's been doing it a bit tough for two years, it's great to be able to take that money and support local communities," he said. "Between the balloon challenge and the music festival, it's shaping up to be the biggest event Canowindra's ever seen in its history." Tickets are available now from enlivenfestival.com.au. SHARE