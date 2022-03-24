sport, local-sport,

An immaculately presented Woodward Oval was a splendid venue for an exciting Lachlan Premier Cricket (LPC) grand final last Saturday, with the Cambridge Cats going back-to-back after defeating the Cowra Valleys by three wickets. It was ideal weather conditions for cricket, and right from the start Valleys were keen to show their aggression. Opening batters Jacob (16) and Sam (36) McNaught launched an attack on the Cats bowling, taking the score to 47 after just eight overs but that rapid progress was brought to a halt thanks to a wickets from Clinton Hawke (3/35) and spirited bowling by 15-year-old Jack Milne (1/19). Valleys batsmen Greg Garlick (27) and Jake Miller (43) mounted a good countback alongside a rapid 18 from Jackson Moodie before young Parkes star Harry Bayliss finished off the tail with an impressive 3/27. READ MORE SPORTS STORIES: - Full steam ahead for proposed Parkes Masters Games - Parkes hosting start of Classic Outback Trial rally race - Arndell named as Parkes Tennis Centre's Best Clubperson for 2021 This saw the Valleys finish with a competitive total of 168, though Parkes were in the boxseat. In reply, the Cats lost the vital wicket of Anthony Riach early, before Bayliss (59*) began to build a sensational and patient innings full of strong defence. Young Valleys bowler Isaac McFarland (1/41) and Jackson Moodie (2/38) caused plenty of problems, reducing the Cats to 4/56 after 18 overs and leaving the game well in the balance. The game changed as Cats skipper Zac Bayliss (46) strode to the crease, with the powerful older brother of Harry reeling of a series of fine aggressive strokes to put his side on the road to recovery. The Bayliss boys put on a crucial 76 runs for the fifth wicket before Zac was dismissed after an innings that included three boundaries and two huge sixes. It didn't seem to bother the younger Bayliss, who steered the team to victory with Clinton Hawke (16*), who played a vital innings at number 9 with the game still on the line. It meant the Cambridge Cats went back-to-back after defeating the Colts in the 2020/21 grand final. In a suprise to no one, Harry Bayliss was awarded as the Man of the Match in the final by umpires Mark Ryan and Trevor Chatman after three wickets and an unbeaten half century in his side's premiership win. After the match, Lachlan Cricket Council secretary Greg Morrissey OAM presented the LPC Best and Fairest award to Zac Bayliss. The award is determined by a 3/2/1 points allocation after each game played in the 2021/22 season. Congratulations to all involved on a great season. COWRA VALLEYS 168 (Jake Miller 43, Sam McNaught 36; Harry Bayliss 3/27, Clinton Hawke 3/35) defeated by CAMBRIDGE CATS 7/172 (Harry Bayliss 59*, Zac Bayliss 46; Ben Houghton 2/34, Jackson Moodie 2/38) by three wickets.

