Parkes Endeavour Dragons descended on Lake Forbes on Sunday for the second Forbes Dragon Boat Club Invitational Regatta. Paddlers from nine other Western Region teams, including Forbes, Lithgow, Dubbo, Orange Colour City, Orange Pinnacles, Bathurst, Wagga, Mudgee and Blue Mountains enjoyed the fun and friendship of the day. Golden dragon heads shone brilliant in the sunlight and beating drums echoed across the lake as speeding dragon boats created wakes along the calm stretch of water. The Parkes team, with four fabulous friends from Lithgow in the mix, were right amongst the competition with a great crew, including seven paddlers brand new to racing. The delight on the faces of all crew, especially the first-timers Angela Wang, Shaodong Wen, Anita Beddowes, Karolina Kosmicki, Jay Smith, Christine Fyfe and Rachel Samuels, was a testament to the joy of the day for Parkes. "We could possibly hold the record for the most newbies ever, anywhere in a regatta crew," said their proud coach, Beth Thomas. "Two of these, Jay and Anita, even took on stroke positions, leading the timing of the boat as it raced." READ MORE SPORTS STORIES: - Full steam ahead for proposed Parkes Masters Games - 'A female journalist's worst nightmare': The collateral damage of AFL egos - Parkes players represent NSW at Hockey Australia Women's Masters As well as being in so many close race finishes, and bringing home a bronze for the women's; Parkes sweep, Dave Potts, completed the requirements necessary for him to attain his Level 3 Sweep accreditation, after which the excited Parkes crew cheered him through an archway of paddles. "All in all it was a fabulous day for our club, and we thank the Forbes Club for organizing the day which allowed such great opportunities to our crew," said Parkes president Bill Thomas. "Next on the horizon will be the highly anticipated Parkes Fourth Anniversary six kilometre challenge, coming up on Sunday, May 15."

