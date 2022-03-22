Club Championships back up and running for the Parkes Bowling and Sports Club
Club Championships
The Major Triples event is up and running, and two games were played last Saturday; with both resulting in fairly convincing wins.
After an early 10am start, the team of Mick Went, Mark Dwyer and Greg Townsend got away to a flying start, winning the first six ends to lead 8-0. The team of Brian Hampton, Ian Simpson and Steve Ryan eventually got on the board, but had no answer to the class of Team Went, who ran out winners 28-9.
In the afternoon, Wilbur Harris, Steve Turner and Guy Ellery came up against Joe Davies and Mike and Jo Simpson. Team Davies had the better of the early ends but in the end Team Harris were convincing 35-18 winners.
Social bowls
Thursday March 17
20 bowlers turned out for five games of pairs.
- Steve Turner and Bernie Mitchell just got home against Col Mudie and Bob Freeman, 20 - 19
- John Ward and Ron Hornery 18 beat George Boatswain and Rob Irving 14
- Ian Simpson and Gordon Dickson 23 defeated Jim Blake and Alan Affleck 13
- Graham Dixon and John Carr proved too good for Steve Ryan and John Niddrie
- Gary McPhee and Ray Jones had a good win against Rob Tinker and Maureen Baillie
Saturday March 19
With a lot of members away, playing bowls or holidaying, a small field of 14 enjoyed the great weather for bowls.
It was good to welcome back Warwick Parker to the greens after a long lay-off, and he hasn't lost his touch as he and Ray Jones had a good win against Col Mudie and Gordon Dickson. Martin Tighe and John Ward 23 beat Col Hayward and John Carr 16. In a Triples match, Rob Tinker, Jim Blake and George Bradley got up 19 - 10 against Graham Dixon, Bruce Orr and Bob Freeman.
