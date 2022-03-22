Club Championships back up and running for the Parkes Bowling and Sports Club

sport, local-sport,

Welcome to the latest news from the Parkes Bowling and Sports Club. The Major Triples event is up and running, and two games were played last Saturday; with both resulting in fairly convincing wins. After an early 10am start, the team of Mick Went, Mark Dwyer and Greg Townsend got away to a flying start, winning the first six ends to lead 8-0. The team of Brian Hampton, Ian Simpson and Steve Ryan eventually got on the board, but had no answer to the class of Team Went, who ran out winners 28-9. In the afternoon, Wilbur Harris, Steve Turner and Guy Ellery came up against Joe Davies and Mike and Jo Simpson. Team Davies had the better of the early ends but in the end Team Harris were convincing 35-18 winners. READ MORE SPORTS STORIES: - Full steam ahead for proposed Parkes Masters Games - 'A female journalist's worst nightmare': The collateral damage of AFL egos - Parkes players represent NSW at Hockey Australia Women's Masters Thursday March 17 20 bowlers turned out for five games of pairs. Saturday March 19 With a lot of members away, playing bowls or holidaying, a small field of 14 enjoyed the great weather for bowls. It was good to welcome back Warwick Parker to the greens after a long lay-off, and he hasn't lost his touch as he and Ray Jones had a good win against Col Mudie and Gordon Dickson. Martin Tighe and John Ward 23 beat Col Hayward and John Carr 16. In a Triples match, Rob Tinker, Jim Blake and George Bradley got up 19 - 10 against Graham Dixon, Bruce Orr and Bob Freeman.

