Achieving the best result in Parkes Golf Club history lay before the Division 2 and 3 players as they made the trek north to Dubbo early on Sunday, March 20. The Central Western District Pennants final saw Parkes matched against the mighty Mudgee club, who qualified with all four of their sides in the final. As is the way with the pennants season, you always need strong squads as player availability isn't guaranteed. This year the additional players provided exceptional support and got the wins as the teams needed in the rounds. The 2s are now the most feared combination in their division, after successful few years. Ably led by seasoned veteran John Green, the team was bolstered Joe Van Opynen (dropping back from the 1s) and the matchplay-hardened Luke Clarke and Denis Howard. They were always going to be a formidable foe! Max Keith added to the fear factor with a big hitting game that comes with scary accuracy. Max, playing in the fith slot, set the course alight and was 1 under par when they called time, with Max being 7 up with five holes to play. To add huge pressure to the Mudgee 2s, Denis Howard came out with an equally good result with a 4 and 3 win. There was a glimmer of hope for Mudgee as number 3 player Luke Clarke fought to the end to go down by 1 hole - and this left John Green to step up and show all those years of travelling to pennants games was going to taste sweet as he won strongly with a 6 and 4. Then there was Joe - renowned through the region as one of the most competitive and unorthodox players - and he beat his Mudgee opponent with another impressive 6 and 4 win. This gave Parkes a resounding 4-1 on the day. READ MORE SPORTS STORIES: - Full steam ahead for proposed Parkes Masters Games - 'A female journalist's worst nightmare': The collateral damage of AFL egos - Parkes players represent NSW at Hockey Australia Women's Masters The 3s this year have been revamped by a number of class players joining the team, both by improving form and some by losing form. Veteran Peter Magill enjoyed the opportunity to be back into pennants, and fought to the last hole before going down to his Mudgee opponent by one, while Mark Kelly just scraped in with his handicap to qualify in the 3s - and he led the side well through the rounds and came out slugging in the final coming away with a relaxed 5 and 4 win. Youngster Grady Magill has enjoyed a full season of representing the club and had a hard fought match before winning 2 and 1. Michael Thomas is new to the pennants arena, but grew throughout the competition and used some of the acquired guile to come up with a solid 3 and 1 win. This left the most feared competitor in the division to step up and put an emphatic finish to the season. Phil Barnard is a genuine low handicapper whose game had slipped due to irregular outings and was another who just qualified for the 3s. There isn't a player in this division who could match Phil's skill nor power and it was no surprise he came out on top by 6 and 4. This again gave the Parkes team a 4-1 win and thereby made them the target for all other sides next year. So this ended the 2022 pennants season, but there will be many games relived and bonding sessions undertaken before we march forward to the 2023 commencement. The PGC salutes and commends all the players that took part but an extra special praise to the Division 2 and 3 champions - congratulations! Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Bookmark www.parkeschampionpost.com.au Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram

