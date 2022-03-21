Parkes players represent NSW at Hockey Australia Women's Masters

sport, local-sport,

Parkes was well represented at the Hockey Australia Women's Masters Invitational Event held at Newcastle from March 14 - 18. As the 2021 Nationals were cancelled due to COVID, Hockey Australia made a decision to hold an Invitational Event where 2021 selected teams could compete. Teams from Queensland, Victoria, ACT and NSW entered the event. Parkes were represented in the following teams: It continues Parkes' very fine tradition of producing elite hockey players of every age. In a very successful week of very competitive hockey our ladies came away with some strong results. Maureen Massey Maureen played goalkeeper for the Over 65s team and competed in the Over 60s/65s combined age division. The NSW 65s team finished in 5th place in the division but were the top placed Over 65s team. Maureen played strongly in goals and made plenty of fabulous saves throughout the week. Mandy Westcott Mandy played in the NSW Over 50s team who came away with a gold medal after defeating Victoria Over 50s 4-1 in the combined 50s/55s division. Mandy was an integral part of the midfield and played a strong running and distributing game throughout the tournament. Denise Gersbach Denise was a team leader in the NSW Over 45s team who came away with a gold medal after defeating Victoria in the final. The game was drawn 2-2 at full time with the game being sent to a penalty shoot out to determine the result. NSW won the penalty shoot out 3-1. Denise played a striker and scored three goals in the tournament, as well as scoring a goal in the penalty shoot out in the final. READ MORE SPORTS NEWS: - Pope's 'brilliant' try not enough for Spacies in trial against Orange Hawks - 'A female journalist's worst nightmare': The collateral damage of AFL egos - Full steam ahead for proposed Parkes Masters Games Tracey Harrison Tracey was a team leader in the NSW Over 40s Blues team who finished in 4th position in a competitive division. Tracey played in both the midfield and defence with her strength on the ball and her high workrate a highlight in every game. This was Tracey's first time representing NSW and she was an integral team member in the 40s Blues team. Donna Payne Donna was the manager of the NSW Over 40s Blues team. This was Donna's second time managing a NSW team. Her team commented on her excellent management skills and her firm, calm manner in the dugout. The NSW Over 40s Blues finished 4th. Lee Hodge Lee was the manager of the NSW Over 34s Blues team who finished with a silver medal. This was Lee's first time managing a NSW team with plenty of feedback about her excellent organisational skills and ability to assist the coach with the sub rotations in the dugout. The NSW Over 34s Blues finished with a silver medal after their game went to a penalty shoot out after finishing with a 2-2 draw against Queensland Maroon. The Parkes ladies were thrilled to be able to support each other throughout the tournament, and are looking forward to trialling for the 2022 NSW teams which will compete in the Australian Masters National Tournament in Cairns in September. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Bookmark www.parkeschampionpost.com.au Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/eE4FjWhKGQKZJ9diY4teC4/e6e006ce-5bde-4dc3-8217-103b8d5e4bcd.jpg/r1_181_3390_2096_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg