sport, local-sport,

Forbes players dominated at the Lachlan Valley Veterans Golf competition played at Forbes last week, where 60 golfers faced the starter. In what was a perfect day for golf, Barry Parker and Steve Edwards led the way for Forbes, winning the A and B grade sections respectively. It was a close call in A-grade with Parker - playing off a 13 handicap - getting the win on a count back from Condoblin's Jim Clyburn (also on a 13 handicap) whose wipe on the 16th hole cost him a win on the day. Both players were in fine form and recorded 41 points. It was also a close result in B-grade, with Edwards (26 handicap) scoring 37 points to get home by a point from Graham Cooke of Parkes. Cooke survived a count back from another Parkes player, Rob Lea, to take the runner-up prize. The teams event - best three individual scores - also went Forbes' way, with a combined total of 117 points, seven clear of runners-up Condobolin on 110 points. They were followed by Cowra on 107 points, Parkes 104, West Wyalong 93 and Grenfell on 35. A-grade nearest the pins were also dominated by Forbes, with Steve Uphill the closest on the ninth hole and Andrew Grierson the best on the 18th. Parkes representative Roy Bell scored a rare double by being the closest on the ninth and 18th holes to win B-grade. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Bookmark www.parkeschampionpost.com.au Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/eE4FjWhKGQKZJ9diY4teC4/f7b38d6d-691e-40cd-b825-6b72b1486f89.JPG/r2_421_4117_2746_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Forbes dominate Lachlan Valley vets golf