Refresh your knowledge during Road Rules Awareness Week

For many people, driving is an integral part of daily life, but some of New South Wales' road rules can certainly be confusing. Do you often find yourself wondering how to indicate at a roundabout? Do you know when to legally dim your headlights? Or perhaps you're unsure if you are allowed to use your mobile phone as a GPS while driving? This week is Road Rules Awareness Week in NSW, and Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan Shire Councils' road safety and injury prevention officer, Melanie Suitor, says the week gives people a chance to refresh their road rules knowledge. "By the time you've been driving 10 years, you'll have forgotten perhaps a quarter of the road rules, especially ones that you use infrequently," she said. "Not knowing the rules not only puts you at risk of getting a fine, but can be dangerous, too. "Learning to be a good driver doesn't end with getting your driver's licence - it requires practice and keeping up to date with the road rules. "Driving is about risk management, and we need drivers to not only develop their knowledge and experience but also the attitude to become safer and smarter drivers. "Whether you're a driver, rider, pedestrian, cyclist or passenger - we all have a role to play in keeping our roads and each other safe, so make sure you know what the road rules are and stick to them," Ms Suitor said. Road Rules Awareness Week will run from Monday, March 21 to Sunday, March 27, and promotes the rules that have the biggest impact on reducing road trauma, highlight the most misunderstood road rules, and provide an opportunity for road users to have their questions answered. Transport for NSW will be posting videos and quizzes on their Facebook page throughout the week. Check them out at https://www.facebook.com/nswroadsafety

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/eE4FjWhKGQKZJ9diY4teC4/763bd329-be46-4a0c-bb6e-cea225e7bace.jpg/r1_0_523_295_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

WHAT'S ON Parkes and Forbes Shire Councils urging drivers to refresh their knowledge during Road Rules Awareness Week