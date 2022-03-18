Parkes Garden Club holds first meeting for 2022

news, local-news,

A barbecue in the park and a garden tour kicked off 2022 for the Parkes Garden Club. A good roll-up of members enjoyed the barbecue at Lions Park and the opportunity to enjoy each others' company as well discussing gardening problems. Following the get-together attendees had the opportunity to wander around Nancy McColl's incredible garden. The winner of the first flower competition for the year was Joy Plumridge with a beautiful pink triple hibiscus. President Pat Talbot outlined some of the activities planned for the coming year hopefully without the threat of cancellation due to COVID. These include trips to Clover Lea Nursery, Nanima, (which is not open to the public), a restored house and garden in Wellington, a wreath making workshop and a Gardening by the Moon guest speaker. Members will also have the opportunity to visit local gardens at each month's meeting and a proposed Garden Ramble in Spring. "The club's April 9 meeting will be held at Glen and Julie Ratcliff's wholesale nursery near Forbes," Mrs Talbot said. "We are very fortunate to be invited to the nursery as it is not open to the public, while members will also have the opportunity to purchase plants on the day and enjoy an afternoon tea. "Those wishing to attend must be financial members of the Garden Club," said Mrs Talot. Members need to meet at the Parkes M and D car park in Bogan Street for carpooling and directions to the nursery with departure at 1.30pm. For more information contact secretary Norma Garment on 0409 622 888.

