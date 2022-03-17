Moody takes stand but Parkes caught short in Lachlan Under 14s grand final

sport, local-sport,

It was a game that could have gone either way. Just three weeks ago, Parkes met Forbes on South Circle Oval and dismissed the hosts for 72 runs. Could they do the same in a grand final rematch for the Lachlan representative junior cricket crown? The hosts won the toss and chose to bat, and Parkes struck early with the run-out of in-form batsman Harry McDonald to generate some obvious nerves in the Forbes line-up. Triston Ross (6) and first drop, Tom Glasson (17) got Forbes to 18 before Ross was caught behind. Joe Nicholson (22) joined his co-captain to steady Forbes' innings, and although initially the run rate was not the fastest, the pair got Forbes established. Parkes struck again, claiming Glasson's wicket with a catch with the score at 41. Marcus Hardy (8) joined Nicholson for a 21-run partnership, before Parkes change bowers Cowie and Drew took some timely wickets. Forbes was now 5-64 after just 23 overs and their innings was in the balance. Dempsey O'Connell (6) and Coby Hall (12) moved Forbes onto 82, before they were both dismissed within a run - again with some solid Parkes fielding. Forbes was doing enough to make a good total, running singles very well, but losing wickets in pairs was keeping the Parkes team interested and competitive. Forbes' lower order Lewis Nicholson (3), Tyler Jelbart (7) and Cooper Dun (5) all contributed to partnerships with Luke Beasley and some extras from a tiring bowling attack saw Forbes finish on 100 exactly. For the Parkes bowling attack Sam Rayner took a lethal 3 for 9 off his four overs; and C Drew took 2 for 14 off four Tom Ball (1/10 off 4.5); Oliver Westcott (1/10 off three); Cowie (1/16 off three) and Tom Rix (1/11 off four) all claimed wickets. Parkes began their innings very steadily, knowing they had some good batsmen in their upper order that could finish a game if it came to that. Drew (3) was caught out in the seventh over and Westcott (5) in the 14th to see Parkes 2 for 19. READ MORE SPORTS STORIES: - Full steam ahead for proposed Parkes Masters Games - Pope's 'brilliant' try not enough for Spacies in trial against Orange Hawks - Parkes, Forbes share under 12s rep trophy after thrilling tie Forbes knew Parkes' Ewan Moody was the key, but their bowling was strangling the Parkes batting and the run rate was creeping above 3 an over and pressure was mounting. Change bowler Marcus Hardy (0-6 off 6 overs) was outstanding once again with his line and length giving Parkes nothing and complementing the spin of Ross. Moody (34) batted excellently and was ably supported by Sam Rayner (18) as the pair put on a 50 run stand. Eventually Nicholson bowled Rayner in the 30th over with Parkes on 69. This game could go to either team! Forbes might have been feeling slightly ahead, with runs on the board and Parkes requiring nearly four an over, but Parkes had seven wickets in hand and Moody was moving along nicely. Then Ross (4-18 off 8) swept through the Parkes middle order. In the pressure of the run chase, they lost Rix and Ball to run-outs to be 9-81. Whilst all this was unfolding the run rate was climbing to a level that looked out of the reach of Parkes, but cricket is a funny game, as we have already seen in the Under 12s grand final. However, change bowlers McDonald (0-2 off 2), Glasson (0-12 off 4) and especially leg spinner Hall (2-4 off 3) took the game from Parkes' reach. Cowie (1) was left standing alone when Ross was caught out and Forbes won the title by 15 runs in a game both teams looked capable of winning. - Parkes Champion Post staff with our cricket contributor, Plumb Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Bookmark www.parkeschampionpost.com.au Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/6eac7b06-b159-411d-bf12-ecdc398fdaf5.JPG/r1_198_2123_1397_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Moody takes stand but Parkes caught short in Lachlan Under 14s grand final