The latest Parkes tennis news with The Ace. Congratulations to Harry Yelland, Savannah Latu and Anna Orr who won their way through selection trials at Lachlan in Parkes and then Western PSSA at Orange last week. Harry will play in the number 1 position while Savannah will be number 2 and Anna number 3. Charlie Rix, who is only in year 4, played some of his best tennis to finish reserve while unfortunately William Watson had one bad match which put him out of contention. Sienna Hunt also competed hard but missed the playoffs. Finally, a shame for PJ McPherson who was unable to attend in his final year. Harry, Savannah and Anna will now be working hard before they head to the NSW State Carnival at Rockdale in Sydney in May. The school representative season is starting soon with Parkes High trials this Saturday. Parkes High received a forfeit from Gilgandra High in the opening round of both girls and boys competitions and will be looking to secure their team to compete hard this year. Todd Woodbridge Cup is a very popular competition for school teams in Stage 2. Parkes teams have always performed well and everyone is looking forward to playing in 2022. The Regional trials will be held in Parkes on Monday September 19. Four girls and four boys are required for each team and the matches are played on a red court and are all based around strategy and technical skills. Social tennis is on Saturday evenings from 6.30pm. The nights have been lovely and there's a small group currently playing and enjoying their tennis and anyone is invited to come along. Thankyou to all the ladies who filled in this week. Everyone enjoying their tennis! READ MORE SPORTS STORIES: - Full steam ahead for proposed Parkes Masters Games - Pope's 'brilliant' try not enough for Spacies in trial against Orange Hawks - Parkes, Forbes share under 12s rep trophy after thrilling tie A beaut night on Tuesday with the mixed teams playing. The Ball Busters were on point when they defeated One Hit Wonders 6 sets to 0. Nice to see Alex Evans hitting his straps and making some of those huge unplayable serves this week. Full of Excuses are rolling along and Adam Jones is proving a good replacement for Helen Standen who is off exploring the countryside. Jonesy defeated Ange Porter in their singles match. The only set Smashes scored a win in was a brilliant effort by Nia Boggs who had a tough 6/5 win over Andrew Rice. Wasted Potential and The Agitators had a good tussle. James Cain and Brenden Weekes always play a competitive set and it was James who got the upper hand this round 6/3. Unfortunately for Loose Strings only two players showed up to play once again which wrecks the match. Mark Ritchie is their solid line 1 and he and Robbo played a good set with Mark just doing enough to score a 6/4 win. Brendon Hunt filled in for Loose Strings and had a close 6/5 win over Josh Vaughan in their singles while Mark and Brendon also won the doubles.

