Lady bowlers drive their way to victory at the PBSC

Travel seems to be on the minds of many of our bowlers this week. On Tuesday, six members motored across to Canowindra to help celebrate 80 years of their Women's Club. Congratulations to C B C! A fantastic day where we all took home a gift. Our No 3 Pennants teams have packed their bags and are off to the State Playoffs in Forster this week. Congratulations on attaining State level, safe cruising, great bowling and enjoy your time together. Thanks, always, to Ground Control who have worked in top gear to prepare the "lanes" for us. Tuesday saw 17 gals arriving for their weekly social driving lesson. In Lane 11, Lynn Ryan (doubling as driver and passenger) teamed with Maureen Miller and motored along side-by-side with Merilyn Rodgers/Julie Green/Eileen Bradley for a few ends. Team Bradley ran very low on fuel, slowing down markedly, allowing Team Miller to draw ahead. Duplicating that effort were the car-loads in Lane 9. Beth Thomas/Kay Craft/Joan Simpson were actually on the back bumper of Team Miller for a lot of their trip. A wrong detour, and Sue Maddison/Kate Keogh/Elaine Miller found themselves bogged on 11 points, never to move again, allowing Team Simpson to accelerate away. READ MORE SPORTS STORIES: - Parkes players selected for Western, mixed tennis comp heating up - Full steam ahead for proposed Parkes Masters Games - Pope's 'brilliant' try not enough for Spacies in trial against Orange Hawks - Parkes, Forbes share under 12s rep trophy after thrilling tie In Lane 10, it's just as well the radar trap wasn't out! Jan Griffiths/Helen Heraghty/Maureen Baillie burnt rubber to open up an impassable lead over Kim Evans (trying out her new gear stick!)/Marja Iffland/Rosemary Mitchell. I think some of their minds were elsewhere too! Stopping for lunch and a comfort stop, time to say g'day to hydration manager, Maureen! Lynn and Maureen and Helen and Rosemary can afford to pour 5 litres of fuel in their tanks this week after wins in the card draw and 100's club. Nominations for Club Championship Pairs are now open. Find a partner and have a go! Easter Trading Table is on March 29. Please check the board for upcoming events. You're invited to put your name down, if interested, in playing in the Blackman/Whiteman invitation at Bathurst on June 2. The District Match Committee will choose six teams of triples from our district to play. To play social bowls on Tuesday, March 22, call the club on 6862 1446, between 9 - 9.30, with play to begin at 10. Interested ladies and visitors welcome! Social Roster: Di Howell

