Railway bowlers prepare for Presidents Day Bowls

sport, local-sport,

Hello Bowlers! On Wednesday March 9, we had social bowls. Winners were Bob Freeman and Ray Griffith W14+9 and the runners-up were Paul Kirwan, Nev Kirwan and Gene Rapp W13+4. On Thursday March 10, we had the Parkes Services Club Power Play Pairs. Weekly winners were Mike Phillips, Geoff Leonard and John Dean W+10. Runners-Up were Ray Griffith, Tony Bright and Mick Furney W+8. This week will be the last round of this event and we thank the Parkes Services Club for their generous sponsorship. On Saturday March 12, we had social bowls. Winners were Ray Griffith, George Greenhaulgh and Myra Townsend W19+11, while the runners-up were Bart Clulon and Graham Turner W14+12. Paul Kirwan was unfortunately defeated in the Zone 4 Champion of Champion Singles in Orange last weekend, but congratulations Paul for making it that far in your first season as a bowler! READ MORE SPORTS STORIES: - Parkes players selected for Western, mixed tennis comp heating up - Full steam ahead for proposed Parkes Masters Games - Pope's 'brilliant' try not enough for Spacies in trial against Orange Hawks - Parkes, Forbes share under 12s rep trophy after thrilling tie This week we have social bowls on Wednesday March 16 at 1pm, and the last round of the Parkes Services Club Power Play Pairs is on Thursday March 17 at 6pm. On Saturday we have social bowls at 1pm and on Sunday we have our Presidents Day Bowls starting at 10am, the sheet is on the board at the club and we have room for a few more teams. We would like to thank all of the loyal members that gave their time for the Working Bees on both last Sunday morning and again on Tuesday afternoon, you are amazing and we would not survive without this support! As always our Friday Nights are going along great with the Bistro serving their delicious meals as well as the seafood and meat tray raffles, badge draw, joker draw and let's not forget the Happy Hour from 5-7pm! Teams are out for the much anticipated Frank Gersbach Parkes Cup on April 2 at 1pm, and the pennants practice team has also been selected, please let us know if you are not available for this! Coming up we have Alan and Christine Curteis Old Bowls Day on Saturday March 26 at 1pm. The sheet is on the board at the club for single entry nominations. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Bookmark www.parkeschampionpost.com.au Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/eE4FjWhKGQKZJ9diY4teC4/b006c7fc-4da5-4253-a166-11858d85b73c.JPG/r1_329_3219_2147_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg