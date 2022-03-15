Parkes' active COVID-19 cases tip over 500

news, local-news,

There are more than 500 known, active, cases of COVID-19 in Parkes according to NSW Health statistics as of March 14. While no longer releasing the new daily cases per local government area, Health is publishing cases reported within the last 14 days with a residential address in the shire. As of March 14, they had 533 active cases in Parkes and a total 1762 people who have or have had the pandemic virus - that's now more than 10 per cent of our population. Up to 4pm on Monday there were 23 people in the Western NSW Local Health District with COVID-19, including one who was in intensive care. The same time last week there were only 15 COVID patients in the district's hospitals. In the 24 hours to 4pm on Monday there were 282 new cases of COVID identified in the WNSWLHD. That's comprised of 84 positive PCR test results and 198 positive rapid antigen tests and there could be some duplication in those numbers if people have done both. NSW Health continues to encourage people to get vaccinated, or to get a booster vaccine if it's been more than three months since their second dose. Health Minister Brad Hazzard says the same researchers who correctly predicted the Omicron summer surge had forecast another wave of cases, due to peak next month. "The information is that we can expect to see an uptick, quite substantially, very soon," he said on Tuesday, referencing unpublished data from researchers at the University of NSW. "By the middle of April, we could be looking at double the number of cases we've got now," he said. Acting Chief Health Officer Marianne Gale says within weeks BA2 will be "by far the dominant strain in NSW". The spread of the more transmissible sub-variant made it particularly important for people to get a COVID-19 booster vaccine, she said. Mr Hazzard urged people to wear masks, stay home if symptomatic and maintain frequent handwashing. The warning comes after NSW reported 10,689 new cases of COVID-19, up more than 1700 from the previous day. Six deaths were also recorded and 1032 people are in hospital with the virus, 38 of those in intensive care and 19 are ventilated. Three women and three men are among the most recent deaths. One person was in their 40s, one person was in their 70s, one person was in their 80s and three people were in their 90s. The number of COVID-19 related deaths in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic is inching towards 2000, with 1,991 fatalities so far. The state's population aged 16 years and over is 94.4 per cent double vaccinated, while 95.9 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot. 57.2 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine. Those aged between 12 and 15 years are 79.1 per cent double vaccinated, while 83.5 per cent have had their first dose. Of those aged 5 to 11 years old, 48.4 per cent have had their first vaccine dose.

Parkes' active COVID-19 cases tip over 500