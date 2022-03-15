news, local-news,

The Parkes Potters 50th anniversary exhibition wraps up this week and if you haven't made time to view their works, you should. The exhibition features more than 77 creative works by 18 members of the local group, incorporating a variety of media and ranging in style from utilitarian to whimsy. It's more than 50 years since the Parkes Potters were born through a local TAFE course and led by the late Kathleen Maguire. In TAFE's purpose-built facility, members studied, trained and honed their art - learning techniques that are still passed on today, explains secretary Elizabeth Briton. Today the group's president is Elsie Mahon, and the works on show are testament to the Potters' strength and quality. Mrs Briton also paid tribute to Sue Smeaton, one of the original members who has remained a mentor and inspiration to the group. Exhibitors celebrated an extremely successful opening night on March 4, with some 90 people gathering in the Coventry Room. The exhibition has been curated by the Parkes Potters' own renowned artist Pol Cruz, with Anne Olson. Guest artist, internationally known Greg Daly, had the honour of officially opening the exhibition, and Deputy Mayor Neil Westcott congratulated the Potters on their wonderful range of works. Steve Lindsey played the recently purchased baby grand piano, with many compliments given about the standard of the event. Attendees were also treated to an impromptu vocal performance from Cr Westcott and Creative Learning Programs Coordinator Roxanne Gallacher. The exhibition is open 10am to 4pm daily until March 19.

Don't miss this: Parkes Potters' 50th anniversary exhibition closing soon