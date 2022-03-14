sport, local-sport,

It has been a big season for the Parkes Golf Club Pennants teams - though unfortunately the season has ended for our 1s and 4s for the year - with 2s and 3s left to fly the flag. The 1s played Bathurst in the first round and went down 4-1, with only Riall Harrison recording a win against former Parkes player Justin Sutton. Rob Hey, Joe Van Opynen, Anthony Riach and Denis Howard played well without winning. In the second round, they played the highly rated Dubbo side, again going down 4-1, with only Anthony recording a win. Geoff Leonard and Jack Elliott joined Riall and Rob on the day. In round 3 we played archrivals Forbes and went down 5-0, with Peter Magill, Jake Thompson and Richard Hutchinson joining Rob and Jack. In the last round they played Wellington and again went down 5-0, with John Green joining Riall, Rob, Jack and Anthony. In the 4s, Parkes lost their first game to Bathurst 3-2, with Mathew Littlewood and Nathan Johnston recording wins and Ken Keith, Michael Jeffress and Brendan Smith unfortunately unable to clinch wins. In round 2, they played Dubbo and again were beaten by the same score, with Mathew Littlewood and Cody Hando winning and Ken, Michael and David Speakman unable to beat their opponents on the day. In the last round, they beat the Forbes team 3-2, with Cody and Mathew both winning, meaning they had undefeated seasons, with Michael also picking up a scalp. Ken and Nathan were the unlucky players in the side against Forbes. The mighty 2s kicked off their season with a 3-2 win against the Bathurst club, with John Green, Max Keith and Luke Clarke recording wins and Warwick Wright and Ben Howard just going down. The side then came up against the might of Dubbo rolling them 4-1, with John, Myles Smith, Denis Howard and Joe Van Opynen winning and only Ben Howard losing in a close one. They then came up against the Forbes team, and recorded a 3-2 win with Joe, Luke and Grady Magill winning and Denis and Max unable to conquer their Forbes opponents. In the last game they proved too strong for Wellington, winning 5-0 with Joe, Denis, Max and Ben winning and being joined by David Stevenson. The mighty 3s commenced their season with a 5-0 drubbing of Bathurst, with Phil Barnard, Michael Thomas, Mark Kelly, Jake Hodge and Geoff Leonard recording wins. In the second round they beat the strong Dubbo side 3-2, with Phil, Michael and Mark notching wins and Peter and Grady Magill both going down in tight finishes. In round 3 they beat local rivals Forbes by 4-1 with Geoff, Phil, Michael and Mark winning and Jake unlucky on the day. They then finished off the prelims with a great 5-0 win over Wellington with Phil, Michael, Grady and Mark plus Jake Thompson notching good wins. The 3s will be represented by Phil Barnard, Michael Thomas, Grady Magill, Mark Kelly and Peter Magill, with Jake Hodge and Geoff Leonard as the reserves. The 2s will be picked later in the week, as the side is yet to be confirmed - but it will be a strong side regardless. The Parkes Golf Club wishes the players all the best in the prestigious Pennants finals and thank all the golfers who participated this year.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/eE4FjWhKGQKZJ9diY4teC4/da90eb46-c916-469e-9e6a-812e6dc56d05.JPG/r489_804_2563_1976_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg