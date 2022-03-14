Barnard takes out PAR competition at the Parkes Golf Club
78 players teed off on Saturday at the Parkes Golf Club for the Ken Keith OAM sponsored event, which was a PAR format.
Our thanks go out to Ken for sponsoring his traditional day.
The PAR format punishes the poor hole but only rewards the better than par result with the same number - a plus.
So, the golfers are trying not to fall behind par and to pick a plus where possible.
Phil Barnard, enjoying the early morning round again, blitzed the field with a +7 round.
Phil has been in great form in the recent Saturday comps, plus eating up the opposition in the pennants rounds on the Sunday.
He has got his wedges in excellent form and putting a lot of birdies on the cards.
He has dropped another stroke off his handicap after the weekend and will be back to his single figure handicap in the near future.
Jack Elliott would have felt unlucky coming in with a +6, shooting a great 68 off the stick and having to wrest the runner-up position off Troy Jones - who had his best round for awhile and dropped a couple of strokes off his handicap.
Peter Magill was next best with a +4 round, equating to 77 off the stick.
11 golfers got under the 80 mark this week - so the extra wind blowing south must have gained them some birdies or pars.
Michael Lynch fired well to have a +1 off his 24 handicap and Wayne Tucker and Sam Standen also hit the ball well to record a square card at the end of the day.
Nearest The Pins
- Idlerite Tyrepower 1st by Peter Magill at 305cm
- Griffins Leading Edge 4th by Josh Cheney at 268cm
- Dirt Doctor Landscaping 6th Nym Dziuba at 788cm
- Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete 9th by Phil Barnard at 438cm
- Harvey Norman 11th by Brendan Chambers at 30cm
- Westlime 15th by Troy Thomson at 178cm
- Central West Glass 18th Jack Elliott at 30cm
The lucrative 6th hole was won by Nym Dziuba at 788cm this week.
Ball winners
- Troy Jones +6
- Peter Magill +4
- Andrew Bourke +3
- David Stevenson and Warwick Wright +2
- Brendan Chambers, Wayne Tucker, Michael Lynch and Ben Howard +1
- Chad Porter, Sam Standen, Tom Medcalf and Lindsay Elliott square
Next week is the 18 Hole 2 Person Aggregate Stableford with our generous sponsor - Wild Plastering.
