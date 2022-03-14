sport, local-sport,

78 players teed off on Saturday at the Parkes Golf Club for the Ken Keith OAM sponsored event, which was a PAR format. Our thanks go out to Ken for sponsoring his traditional day. The PAR format punishes the poor hole but only rewards the better than par result with the same number - a plus. So, the golfers are trying not to fall behind par and to pick a plus where possible. Phil Barnard, enjoying the early morning round again, blitzed the field with a +7 round. Phil has been in great form in the recent Saturday comps, plus eating up the opposition in the pennants rounds on the Sunday. He has got his wedges in excellent form and putting a lot of birdies on the cards. He has dropped another stroke off his handicap after the weekend and will be back to his single figure handicap in the near future. Jack Elliott would have felt unlucky coming in with a +6, shooting a great 68 off the stick and having to wrest the runner-up position off Troy Jones - who had his best round for awhile and dropped a couple of strokes off his handicap. READ MORE SPORT STORIES: - Blue Bulls placed in Caldwell Cup's 'pool of death' - 'Bad attitude' can't stop Joshua Dylan winning in Parkes for Betts pair - Mid-West Cup and Woodbridge merger confirmed: Here is everything you need to know Peter Magill was next best with a +4 round, equating to 77 off the stick. 11 golfers got under the 80 mark this week - so the extra wind blowing south must have gained them some birdies or pars. Michael Lynch fired well to have a +1 off his 24 handicap and Wayne Tucker and Sam Standen also hit the ball well to record a square card at the end of the day. The lucrative 6th hole was won by Nym Dziuba at 788cm this week. Next week is the 18 Hole 2 Person Aggregate Stableford with our generous sponsor - Wild Plastering. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Bookmark www.parkeschampionpost.com.au Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram

