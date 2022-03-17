sport, local-sport,

Cricket is a funny game sometimes. The Parkes under 12s side, playing against arch rivals Forbes in the Lachlan Junior Representative grand final, needed just three runs to win with seven batters and plenty of overs left - but Forbes pulled a rabbit out of a hat and to tie the game. With no super over rules in place it meant both sides shared the title, so while neither side lost, there was a sense of deflation for a talented young Parkes side that came within a whisker of victory. Coach Peter Yelland said cricket was indeed a funny game, and pointed out the fact that absolutely anything can happen no matter the situation. "When we bowled them out for 43, there was a bit of chit chat around the ground about winning, but just can never say never in cricket," he said. "Then when we needed three runs with six wickets in hand you'd think, how could we lose from here but Forbes bowled very well." Forbes won the toss and elected to bat, with star junior Mac Glasson (27) playing the lone hand, as strong spells from Harry Yelland (3/3) and Eamon Moody (2/2), combined with wickets from Zac Guy (1/21), Anderson Ball (1/4) and Caleb Drew (1/5) bowling Forbes out for just 43. Yelland (17) was looking like leading his side to victory easily, but when he departed at 3/23, it all went downhill from there thanks to an electric spell from Max Hazell (5/15). Helped by Glasson (2/12) and Caden Metzeling (3/5), the trio mounted an incredible comeback - with seven ducks from the Parkes batters making it very hard for the side to get the win outright. READ MORE SPORTS STORIES: - Parkes players selected for Western, mixed tennis comp heating up - Full steam ahead for proposed Parkes Masters Games - Pope's 'brilliant' try not enough for Spacies in trial against Orange Hawks It was a thrilling conclusion to an exciting season, and Yelland said the side still had plenty to be proud of, despite their disappointment at not gaining the win. "They were absolutely shattered after it, but I just said to them guess what, the sun will still come up tomorrow, and at the end of the season we only lost one game," he said. "I then asked them to cast their minds back to the parts of the game, that one ball we might have missed a run...cricket is a funny game like that. "It's a tough lesson to learn, batting in fear of getting out always gets cricketers in trouble, but we live and learn. "There was no controversy over the tie in any respect, all the air goes out of the tyres of course, but you felt sad for the kids that they couldn't get the win," said Yelland. What was impressive though, was the great sportsmanship shown by both sides both during and after the match - with the two sides happily presenting each other with the winner's medals and posing for a joyful photo after the game with the trophy. You have done Parkes proud, no matter the result! FORBES 43 (Mac Glasson 27; Harry Yelland 3/3, Eamon Moody 2/2) tied with PARKES 43 (Harry Yelland 17, Henry Kross 9; Max Hazell 5/15, Caden Metzeling 3/5, Mac Glasson 2/12) at Grinsted Oval, Forbes. You can see the entire scorecard here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/eE4FjWhKGQKZJ9diY4teC4/cfbacb6e-139c-43c2-bebb-6328a0029523.jpg/r3_202_1437_1012_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg