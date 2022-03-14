news, local-news,

The 2022 Holy Family Catholic Debutante Ball will be held on Saturday, March 26, in the Starlight Lounge at the Parkes Services and Citizens Club. Ten debutantes will enjoy the 'Autumn Splendour' themed evening while being presented to Most Rev Bishop Columba Macbeth Green, Bishop of the Diocese of Wilcannia-Forbes, and Matron of Honour Miss Kay Ivey. The debutantes will arrive at the Parkes Services and Citizens Club courtesy of vehicles owned by members of the Parkes Antique Motor Club. The girls will begin to arrive from 6.10pm. Music for the evening will be played by the very talented Gabe Music.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/eE4FjWhKGQKZJ9diY4teC4/c2c9f737-0598-49fb-b910-8614e3b6ab11.jpg/r0_35_850_515_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

