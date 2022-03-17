news, local-news,

THANKS to a passionate push by Parkes Shire Councillor Louise O'Leary, it's now full steam ahead for the proposed Parkes Masters Games for 2023, after a motion from Cr O'Leary was moved, and accepted, at the council's monthly meeting on Tuesday. The members of the Parkes Sports Council (PSC), of which Cr O'Leary is a prominent member, proposed a new sporting event for next year, which will bring eight local sporting groups together to host a Masters Games from March 24 - 26; though at this stage the date is still tentative. Masters Games are multi-sport events designed to provide social and competitive competition for men and women over the age of 35 years. The Confederation of Australian Sports (CAS) has coordinated the Australian Masters Games for over 30 years, and some 10,000 Masters athletes have competed in over 50 sports each year in the nation's largest multi-sport event. The Sports Council members met with CAS CEO, Mr Rob Bradley via TEAMS in 2021, to discuss the Parkes proposal - and he has provided information and support to develop and coordinate our own event. In NSW, similar Masters Games are already successfully held in Lismore (since 1999) and Barellan, which is in the Narrandera Shire. The Masters Games will bring further economic, social, health and wellbeing outcomes to Parkes and this event has the capacity to grow with future events, which will increase articipation with additional sports and participants. Sports on offer Invitations will be circulated through appropriate local and NSW sporting bodies, though being Parkes' inaugural event, limits may be placed on teams andparticipants so that the weekend activities run as smoothly as possible. Social activities are always a highlight for Masters Games participants, and the PSC have indicated they are planning for a Welcome to Parkes on the Friday evening, formal dinner on Saturday night and a proposed farewell breakfast Sunday morning - which will only add to the incredible event experience. READ MORE SPORTS STORIES: - Parkes players selected for Western, mixed tennis comp heating up - Pope's 'brilliant' try not enough for Spacies in trial against Orange Hawks - Parkes, Forbes share under 12s rep trophy after thrilling tie The activities are still in the early planning process, but it is hoped to showcase the new Cooke Park Pavilion facilities - a true high-tech and top-notch gem for a country town - and our excellent sporting venues, which the Parkes Shire Council do a brilliant job of maintaining and improving where applicable. Other suggested highlights for the event include a nominated Sporting Ambassador, along with highlighting our local sporting legends. In terms of the logistics, each participant will contribute with a nomination fee, and an individual sport fee, depending on the sport or number of sports they participate in over the event. This fee will go towards the running the event; which will include First Aid, trophies, social events, registration pack, and other associated event costs. The PSC is also hopeful for sponsorship and grant opportunities, a few of which have already been identified, and it is expected the committee will work very closely with the council to ensure those opportunities are maximised. It goes without saying this would be a huge boon for the local economy, especially the local sporting groups, and gives Parkes yet another major opportunity to showcase why we are the best country town in Australia. Well done to all those who helped get this concept off the ground - bring on 2023! Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Bookmark www.parkeschampionpost.com.au Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/eE4FjWhKGQKZJ9diY4teC4/751ffa1a-52e8-4c1d-9526-6aa76c9203c8.jpg/r0_32_937_561_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Huge boon for local economy, sporting groups with Parkes set to host Masters Games in 2023 Kristy Williams