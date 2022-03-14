sport, local-sport,

Parkes took both the individual and team honors at the Twin Towns veterans golf competition played at the Parkes course last week. John Fowler recorded 36 points for the 18 holes to get home by a point from team mate Robert Lea, who secured the runners-up position on a countback from Nym Dziuba and Forbes' Barry Shine. 32 players - 16 from Parkes and 15 from Forbes - contested the event, with Parkes' top six players compiling 205 points to Forbes' 199 to win the Twin Towns Shield. Rick Glover from Parkes won the encouragement award. Forbes players dominated, with Niel Duncan and Franks Hanns winning A and B grades respectively on the 11th hole and Barry Parker the A-grade winner on the fourth. Parkes' John Dwyer was the B-grade winner.

Parkes vets too good in Twin Towns Shield golf