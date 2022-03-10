One in 10 Parkes residents has, or has had, COVID-19

news, local-news,

There are 407 active cases of COVID-19 in Parkes, and 1477 people have had the virus. Those are the figures on the NSW Health website as of Wednesday evening, March 9, meaning that one in 10 people in our shire - based on the population of 14,728 - has or has had the virus. The Western Local Health District's most up-to-date figures advise that there are 15 people in hospital, two in intensive care, with the virus in the entire Western NSW Local Health District. In Forbes, there are 208 active cases, and a total 796 people of the population of 9,920 are known to have had COVID-19. In Cabonne there are 157 active cases in a population of 13,677, and a total 932 people have had the virus. In the past seven days, the health district has reported one person has died from COVID-19. In our region, there have been a total 36 lives lost since the beginning of the Delta outbreak in August last year, from total cases numbering more than 30,000. A little more than 50 per cent of our known, confirmed cases have been in people aged 29 and under. "COVID-19 is everywhere, which is why we encourage everyone to take sensible precautions all the time, rather than using the number of new cases identified on any given day as their reason to be COVID-safe," the Health District advised on social media. "Wear a mask wherever required. Wash and sanitise hands frequently. Socially distance wherever possible. Use QR codes. "Take care around older people, or people with health conditions. "Plan ahead. Have a Plan C ready for if you, or someone in your household, needs to self-isolate." You can find more advice from the Health District here. The Health District continues to urge people to seek an appointment for vaccination if they have not, and importantly to get their booster if it's more than three months since they had their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Across NSW, more than 95 per cent of people aged 16 and over have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 94.4 per cent have received two doses to Monday 7 March 2022. About 60 per cent of the population eligible for a booster - having had their second shot more than three months ago - has had that third dose. Of children aged 12 to 15, 83.6 per cent have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 79 per cent have received two doses. Of children aged 5 to 11, 48 per cent have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. NSW Health encourages everyone who is eligible to receive a vaccination or their booster dose to book into a local clinic without delay through the COVID-19 vaccine clinic finder. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Bookmark www.parkeschampionpost.com.au Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/41ae3c24-552e-42c3-8f13-e4637aabac66.png/r2_14_1120_646_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

One in 10 Parkes residents has, or has had, COVID-19