Rivett on the net at Davis Cup thriller

Many people reading this article may have been watching the Davis Cup last weekend when Australia defeated Hungary in a cliff hanger 3 rubbers to 2, but what they may not have been aware of was that Parkes junior tennis player and trainee coach Sam Rivett was a ballkid. Sam was selected from a long list of candidates after his impressive display at the Sydney Classic in January. Sam had a brilliant weekend with one of his highlights being placed on net duties right next to the Australian bench and players including team captain Lleyton Hewitt. Sam was also very lucky to receive a signed poster of the Australian Team which he intends to frame and hang as a memento of the occasion. Comps: Monday night ladies completed Round 5 this week and Kerrie Dunn and Suzie Hill were on fire winning all three sets in the red group. The best set of the night was when they took on Courtney Rousell and Toni Unger which finished with a close 6/4 result. The Blue group had a real tussle with Dee Simpson and Amie McGrath, Karen McColl and Amy Butler along with Stacey Townsend and Sommer Bishop all winning two sets each. The Tuesday night mixed comp haven't had much luck of late with a wash out and half matches played over the past two weeks. Tuesday just gone looked like it would be the same with misty rain circling but a brave bunch of eight teams fronted up and played through patches of inclement weather. The Ball Busters scored a close four sets to two win over The Agitators. Amelia Tanswell and Yolanda Forsyth had a great set with plenty of long rallies. Amelia just got over the line 6/4. Wasted Potential was too good for The Scrapers winning five sets to one. The one set scored for Scrapers was sub Sam Rivett smashed Greg Magill 6/1. One Hit Wonders kept their winning run in tact with a four sets to two win over Smashes. Ben Isaac led Smashes defeating Maddy McCormick 6/2 in the Line 1 singles while James Beuzeville proved a little too strong for Nia Boggs 6/1. Nick Unger put One Hit Wonders ahead when he defeated Michael Somers in their singles 6/1. Forbes RMS: This Sunday Parkes juniors will be travelling over to Forbes to compete in their Central West regional match play series. These events are important for players to experience playing matches to compliment their lessons during the week. The next event will be Blayney on March 27, followed by Orange on May 1st.Entries via www.tournaments.tennis.com.au Free February Court Hire: Tennis Australia ran a promotion during February for free court hire. Parkes tennis received the results this week and a disappointing 17 transactions took place. This was certainly an opportunity missed for all those people in the community who hire courts during the year to play and to those people who could've enjoyed a plethora of free time practising or enjoying a casual hit. In excess of 73,000 bookings were activated Australia wide during February for those Clubs with online court booking system in place. Resurfacing Project: It was exactly one year on Tuesday since the excitement of the 12 court, Stage 1 resurfacing project resonated across the tennis community and very sadly six courts have now sat dormant for more than six months, with the other six courts sub-standard at best. An independent assessor was eventually brought in and found all 12 courts would be required to have their bases re-done properly and while the Tennis Committee continue to wait until the suggested new contractor is available, we are now in Autumn and heading towards Winter and the current court surfaces will be almost impossible to lift while the sand is wet or even damp. Hot dry days are needed to remove the weight of the sand buried in the turf. This debacle has been mentally and physically exhausting for the Tennis Club Executive having to continually not only address the delays with Parkes Shire Council who took on managing the entire project, but also answer constant questions from the Public. Teams have had to be turned away from comps and there's been no junior comp as too few courts are available to cater for the ever growing numbers. The Committee has tried to stay positive though and continue to work for the community and have decided to re-direct funds to have the clubhouse floor replaced and the clubhouse painted over the next month. Parkes Tennis is disappointed as events have been lost in January and now April to other venues across NSW. The next scheduled events requiring 12 quality Australian Standard courts is August for the regional match play series and September for round 5 of the National Tony Roche Road to Sydney series. Thank you to all the families involved in Parkes Tennis for your patience and support. Please be assured we understand your frustrations. Let's hope Parkes Tennis can stand up by August and ensure opportunities for our own players and have other competitors from right across the Eastern Coast come to Parkes and boost all areas of the local economy. Rivett on the net at Davis Cup thriller