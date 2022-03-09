Byrne takes out 2022 major singles title

sport, local-sport,

We are thinking of our bowling friends throughout the state, coping with an unprecedented deluge of non-stop rain and pray they're all okay and recovery begins soon. On a cloudy autumn morning, ideal conditions for bowls, Cherie Frame and Liz Byrne contested the Final of the Major Championship Singles for 2022. Last year's champion, Liz, repeated that performance to take the match by a generous margin. Congratulations, Liz Byrne, 2022 Major Singles Champion and commiserations, Cherie, well played. Three cheers to Ground Control guys, Maureen M and Gwenda for officiating, and Maureen S inside the club - all fantastic volunteers. Social games all took the form of Scroungers. Kate Keogh amassed a bucketful of points on River 12, running away with the win over Valmai Westcott and Fran White. A close game was taking place on River 11, with the points rising and falling. Lorraine Baker surfaced as the narrow winner over Kay Craft, Lynn Ryan and Sue Maddison. Quietly-spoken Brenda Davies, with an out-pouring of great shots and a tad of luck, rushed to an unstoppable lead on River 14, leaving Betsy Johnstone, Carol Reed, Maja Iffland and Di Howell picking their way through the debris. Joan Simpson put up the "road closed" sign halfway through the game on River 13. Jan McPhee, Lea Orr and Vi West could not get past, even when Jan detoured onto River 12. Once inside the club, and with tuneful singing, enthusiastic cheers, complimentary words, and, of course, pizza and cake, we celebrated Di H's birthday milestone. Happy Birthday, Di. Thanks Kay, Lynn and the Millers for organising. Fran, Valmai and Kate were the happy draw winners. The Pennants Team Club Raffle was drawn: Ann Carr, Gwenda Carty and Col Miller were the lucky winners. Safe travels and the best of luck to the No. 3 Pennants Teams travelling to Forster next week for the State Pennants Finals. Enjoy your few days away, and great bowling! Nominations are still open for the Club Major Pairs - close April 12. Our next "Easter" themed Trading Table will be on March 29. Next Tuesday, March 15, to play social bowls, please call the club, 6862 1446, between 9am and 9.30am, with play to begin at 10am. Visitors and interested ladies welcome. Social Roster: Julie Green

