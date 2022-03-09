sport, local-sport,

One might say the purple patch is continuing for Bathurst driver Phoebe Betts after a double in Parkes on Friday night, but it's really all about the teal - with Betts one of many female drivers to help raise over $58,000 for Ovarian Cancer as part of Harness Racing NSW's Team Teal campaign. Betts won in the gig of Joshua Dylan ($3.40f) and Tulhurst Writer ($5.50) wearing purple silks and teal pants at the Parkes Harness Racing Club on Friday, and aside from the incredible boost to gynaecological cancer awarneness and research, Betts proved she is as good it gets on the track. That was apparently despite one tough gelding who wants to play by his own rules. In the Parkes Champion Post's last story about a home meeting, veteran Grenfell trainer-driver Mark Hewitt said A Dusty Dance was the 'wildest horse' he'd ever broken in during his long career as a horseman - and it seems the tough ones like winning at Parkes. Bett's drive Joshua Dylan was hamming it up in the parade ring on Friday just like A Dusty Dance was on February 25 - and he duly got the win despite that, much like the latter. Betts shot to the lead as soon as the arms folded back in the Dwyer Contracting Pace, the first of the night, and it never looked in doubt. Dane Thorogood was stalking the leader most of the race on Punters Delight ($4.60), but could only end up 4.40m back, with local Carribbean Delight ($12) several lengths back in third. Betts was pretty circumspect after the race, and the young driver said it was a win the gelding should have pulled out far earlier. "He's been going good, but seems to do a fair bit wrong on small tracks so it was good to see him get it done," she said after the race. "It's the best he's paced in a long time, though. "He probably should have won far more races, but his attitude is a bit bad," said Betts as the gelding reared up in the gig! READ MORE HARNESS RACING STORIES: - Grenfell's Mark Hewitt notches double at the Parkes - Parkes Harness Racing Club acknowledges 2021 award winners - Bathurst trainer-drive Nathan Turnbull claims double - Parkes driver Brett Hutchings drives Dubbo horse Im Alrite to win Owned and trained by Betts' mother Monica, the seven-year-old gelding from New Zealand has now had 23 career starts for three wins - with one of those wins coming at the now-closed Forbury track over the ditch since being bred from Christian Cullen x Tory Franco. The gelding certainly wasn't disgraced the start prior in Bathurst when third to Prudent Master on February 23, but did everything right in this win at Parkes and hopefully for the Betts pairing it's the start of a purple patch. Most importantly though, Betts, along with ambassador Amanda Turbull and other female drivers throughout the nation, have now helped to raise $58,400 for WomenCan Fundraising (a gynaecological cancer organisation). A brilliant initiative, and also a handy way to highlight all our exceptional female drivers - of which we are fortunate to have a lot of in the Central West. Racing this week heads up the Newell Highway to Dubbo for a night meeting on Friday. Parkes' next meeting will be on Friday, April 8.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/eE4FjWhKGQKZJ9diY4teC4/4af3de7f-af38-4d3b-b71f-1f82e655f31d.JPG/r0_308_4709_2969_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Joshua Dylan win at the Parkes Harness Racing Club for Bathurst pair Monica and Phoebe Betts Kristy Williams