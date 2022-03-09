Parkes shire welcomes 17 new Australian citizens

news, local-news,

The Parkes shire extends a big welcome to an incredible 17 new citizens, who took their pledge of Australian citizenship at a ceremony at the brand new Cooke Park Pavilion on Tuesday. Our new citizens work and study in fields as diverse as doctor, chef, sales assistant, motel owner, teacher, correctional officer, early childhood educator, accountant, train driver, farmer, administration officer and student. They have come to us from as far afield as Sri Lanka, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Fiji, Nigeria, the United States, South Korea, Bangladesh and the Philippines. Mayor Ken Keith OAM officiated the ceremony, the first for this year and the first of these very special occasions to be held in the new venue, and our conferees were surrounded by family and friends. "I congratulate these conferees on their decision to become Australian citizens, a decision welcomed not only by me but by all Australians," Mayor Keith said. Two of our new citizens, Dr Atanu Paul of Currajong Street Medical Centre and his wife Ratri Dey, are delighted to call Parkes home. It's here they've welcomed the arrival of their son, Jeeshnu. They said Parkes has been a wonderfully welcoming, friendly and easy-going community, with many people making an effort to help them settle in. For Ratri in particular, community support as she settled in as a new mum during COVID-19 restrictions has been vital. "I am really thankful to the health department, everyone in the hospital was awesome, and I made some really good friends (through mum's group)," Ratri said. The full list of those to take their pledge on Tuesday is: Mr Emmanuel Cooper, Mr Ankush Dogra, Dr Warnakulasuriya Fernando, Mrs Karen Kingham, Mrs Caroline Kennedy, Mrs Suliana Naqau, Mr Oluwole Oyeyipo, Mrs Kelley Wood, Ms Eun-Jung Yoon, Mrs Ratri Dey, Dr Atanu Paul, Ms Rhona Jackson, Mr Zhansheng Wu, Ms Ma Cristina Espiritu, Mr Alfonso Melosantos, Mr Theozeus Melosantos, and Ms Mariah Melosantos. "When you make the decision to become Australian, you are deciding to become part of a nation which is not your homeland but which you have decided to adopt as your own," Mayor Keith said on Tuesday. 'This is a big step regardless of how long you have been living in Australia. "When you become an Australian it is important you don't forget the language, customs or culture of your country of birth, they can add to the cultural riches of 21st century Australia. "I hope that you will embrace the values of freedom, peace, diversity and acceptance that we enjoy in Australia - particularly here in Parkes."

Parkes shire welcomes 17 new Australian citizens