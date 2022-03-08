Hot contest in major fours sends teams Townsend and Went to final

sport, local-sport,

On Saturday, March 5, a game of Major Fours commenced where team Went of Peter McPhee, John Davies, Mark Dwyer and Michael Went took on team Reilly of Gary McPhee, Martin Tighe, Bret Frame and David Reilly. Team Reilly got off to a good start and by the 7th end they were leading 7 to 3. They continued and by the 12th end the score being 12 to 6. On the 14th end the heavens opened, causing the game to be suspended much to the dismay of team Reilly. It was decided to finish the game on Sunday. Play resumed on Sunday but team Reilly could not find their previous days good form. Team Went, all fired up, won the next seven ends to take the lead 21 to 12. Team Reilly won the 20th end. Team Went, not to be out done, held on and after two dead ends won the last end and the match 22 to 15. Well done to all bowlers great game to watch. Another game of Major Fours was also played on Sunday with team Hampton of Tony Riordan, John Wright, Ian Simpson and Brian Hampton taking on team Townsend of Tom Furey, Joanne Simpson, Mick Simpson and Brian Townsend. Both teams started well with the score three all after the first three ends. Team Townsend gained a four on the 4th end, by the 7th end the score was seven all. From then on Team Townsend put the foot down and by the 17th end were leading 22 to 11. Team Hampton regained some composure to win the last four ends but not enough going down to Team Townsend 22 to 17. The Major Fours Final will be played on a date to be advised with Team Townsend taking on Team Went. Social bowls was played on Thursday Jim Blake, Rob Irving defeated Graham Barby, Rob Tinker; Al Afleck defeated Bob Freeman; Col Hayward, Gordan Dixon, Col Miller defeated Bernie Mitchell, John Wright, Ron Hornery; Gary McPhee defeated Mal Porter; Col Mudie, Ian Simpson, Martin Tighe defeated Ray Jones, John Ward. Saturday's social bowls were well under way when Mr El Nino decided the greens needed another drink so bowls were abandoned.

