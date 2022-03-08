news, local-news,

Local ladies enjoyed a morning of music, markets and yogalates to celebrate International Women's Day on Sunday. Cooke Park and the new Pavilion were the venue for a relaxed morning out, enjoyed by local families. The coffee was flowing, the music was good and locals took the opportunity to browse a good selection of markets. Tuesday, March 8, is International Women's Day. It's an annual, global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women with a call to action to accelerate women's equality. The 2022 theme is Break the Bias and the call is out to each of us to break the bias in our communities; break the bias in our workplaces; break the bias in our schools, colleges and university. Both on International Women's Day and beyond.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/4243754d-d11d-4b43-a9f8-577e6fb2396c.JPG/r2_222_4351_2679_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Music, markets and yogalates to celebrate International Women's Day in Parkes