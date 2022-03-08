  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Local News

Music, markets and yogalates to celebrate International Women's Day in Parkes

Local News

Local ladies enjoyed a morning of music, markets and yogalates to celebrate International Women's Day on Sunday.

Cooke Park and the new Pavilion were the venue for a relaxed morning out, enjoyed by local families.

The coffee was flowing, the music was good and locals took the opportunity to browse a good selection of markets.

Tuesday, March 8, is International Women's Day. It's an annual, global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women with a call to action to accelerate women's equality.

The 2022 theme is Break the Bias and the call is out to each of us to break the bias in our communities; break the bias in our workplaces; break the bias in our schools, colleges and university. Both on International Women's Day and beyond.