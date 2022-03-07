sport, local-sport,

An Andrew Johns Cup campaign described by Western coach Tony Woolnough as the most difficult he's been a part of ended in further disappointment on Saturday. After failing to win any of their first four games in the under 16s competition, Woolnough's Rams were aiming to finish on a high at Gulgong's Billy Dunn Oval. But it wasn't to be and instead Woolnough was left to lament more mistakes after a heavy 44-10 loss to the Greater Northern Tigers. A stalwart of Western coaching, Woolnough admitted a COVID-impacted pre-season, lack of training and plenty of travel made an impact on his side this year, but he added the team simply wasn't at the standard required in terms of execution and attitude. "We've been our own worst enemy throughout the competition and today it was more of the same," a djected Woolnough said. "They kept trying to the end there but I think a bit of resilience was lacking throughout the competition. When things get hard, the easy option is to throw things away so I think they need to work on digging their heels in and stopping the mistakes and penalties." The writing was on the wall early on Saturday as the Tigers opened the scoring through Ryan Jurkans after a shift to the left and while the Rams had the chance to hit back, the attack was disjointed. There was no issue for the Tigers, who scored three tries in the space of seven minutes to make it 22-0. Western fans finally had reason to cheer three minutes before the break when energetic fullback Bailey Peschka wormed his way over from close range. But right on half-time the Rams were dealt another blow when hooker Tully Howell suffered a nasty head knock and required plenty of attention. Howell didn't return for the rest of the match, which was dominated by the Tigers. Western winger Harry Wald, his side's best player this season, grabbed a late consolation inside the final 10 minutes. "Obviously Harry Wald has been a standout and there's been a few others but working as a team was probably our downfall," Woolnough said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Bookmark www.parkeschampionpost.com.au Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dCXpDgwTEgA52iNCe5aWtJ/a3d6f64f-ecf7-4a8e-af12-58b115c63e5d.JPG/r457_698_2963_2114_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg