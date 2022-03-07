Parkes Kennel Club hold first agility trials for 2022
MORE GALLERIES
The Parkes and District Kennel Club held a successful 'Night Jumping Trial' on Friday, March 4.
It was the Kennel Club's first ever night trial held under the newly installed lighting system at the club.
There were 53 runs on the night, with 11 qualifications gained.
A qualification is when a dog has a clear run without knocking any bars, completing the course in the correct course and finishing within the standard course time.
Congratulations to the following Parkes Kennel Club members for their successful results on the night:
Fiona Watts and Indie
- Qualification and 1st in Excellent Jumping (500 height)
- Qualification and 3rd in Open Jumping (all heights)
Meredith Brainwood and Zac
- Qualification and 1st in Excellent Jumping (600 height)
- Qualification in Open Jumping
Karen Stubbings and Cooper
- Qualification and 2nd in Excellent Jumping (500 height)
- Qualification in Open Jumping
Niki Drage and Shae
- Qualification and 1st in Novice Jumping (500 height)
The trial was an excellent practice run for the club's big two-day Agility and Jumping Trial which will be held from April 2 - 3.