Parkes Kennel Club hold first agility trials for 2022

news, local-news,

The Parkes and District Kennel Club held a successful 'Night Jumping Trial' on Friday, March 4. It was the Kennel Club's first ever night trial held under the newly installed lighting system at the club. There were 53 runs on the night, with 11 qualifications gained. A qualification is when a dog has a clear run without knocking any bars, completing the course in the correct course and finishing within the standard course time. Congratulations to the following Parkes Kennel Club members for their successful results on the night: Fiona Watts and Indie Meredith Brainwood and Zac Karen Stubbings and Cooper Niki Drage and Shae The trial was an excellent practice run for the club's big two-day Agility and Jumping Trial which will be held from April 2 - 3.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/eE4FjWhKGQKZJ9diY4teC4/a4ab0d65-61a6-40af-9d36-15c8aa3f4f8b.JPG/r12_252_4708_2905_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg