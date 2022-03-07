High scores aplenty at Parkes Darts
Local Sport
The results for Parkes Darts from last week.
Twist Tops defeated Lady Bugz 5-2
High scores
- Marty Phelan 100 x 3
- Paul Roberts 100
- Kane Raymen 100
- Peter Clegg had a 57 peg
Dart Vaders defeated All Stars 5-2
High scores
- Hans Christensen: 100, 105, 121, 140 x 2
- Darrell Bailey: 100, 133 and 139
- Gary Barber: 100 and 75 peg
- Dave Rogan: 100 x 3
- Dale Davis: 100
- Chase Bottrell: 100 x 4,140 x 2
Congratulations to Joe Van Opynen and Dave Rogan for their 180's hit early in the comp.
If you are still looking at entering a team the next competition, it will begin in June.
Or head down to the Parkes Hotel and have a throw on Thursday nights in the Social Darts!