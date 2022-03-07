  1. Home
High scores aplenty at Parkes Darts

Local Sport
BULLSEYE: It's been a good week for Parkes darts competitors. Photo: FILE.
The results for Parkes Darts from last week.

Twist Tops defeated Lady Bugz 5-2

High scores

  • Marty Phelan 100 x 3
  • Paul Roberts 100
  • Kane Raymen 100
  • Peter Clegg had a 57 peg

Dart Vaders defeated All Stars 5-2

High scores

  • Hans Christensen: 100, 105, 121, 140 x 2
  • Darrell Bailey: 100, 133 and 139
  • Gary Barber: 100 and 75 peg
  • Dave Rogan: 100 x 3
  • Dale Davis: 100
  • Chase Bottrell: 100 x 4,140 x 2

Congratulations to Joe Van Opynen and Dave Rogan for their 180's hit early in the comp.

If you are still looking at entering a team the next competition, it will begin in June.

Or head down to the Parkes Hotel and have a throw on Thursday nights in the Social Darts!