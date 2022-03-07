High scores aplenty at Parkes Darts

sport, local-sport,

The results for Parkes Darts from last week. High scores High scores Congratulations to Joe Van Opynen and Dave Rogan for their 180's hit early in the comp. If you are still looking at entering a team the next competition, it will begin in June. Or head down to the Parkes Hotel and have a throw on Thursday nights in the Social Darts!

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Qrs2cpbWHRW8qVd3GhSkX2/2eee51f6-7762-46fc-a914-4e357b7b8179.jpg/r1_59_613_405_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg