The latest from Parkes VIEW Club

Welcome to one and all from Parkes VIEW Club! How was your February? Challenging, as now everything is? Do you remember the names of our VIEW Club officers? Fill in the blanks, ladies! Some notes about our VIEW Club - we have decided not to have the Trivia Night this month, due to the horrid COVID germ! So, can you please contribute to the donation push we are passing around to help make up for the money we would/could make from holding it? Thank you for any amount of money you can donate! We would also usually have a Social Lunch this month. Do the members wish to have one? If so, on the usual day - Thursday, 10 March? And where? Some suggestions? - not Maccas! Sorry, but some of the usual reports will be missing from our Meeting today, but are being worked on. And, we need HELP! The position of Assistant Secretary is vacant, so would you seriously think of taking it on please? Do you know someone that would enjoy joining us each month? How about inviting them to the April/Easter Meeting, hey? Just saying! We have two Birthday Gals for March, getting some chocolates and being sung to! Who?? March 12 - Joy Neems and March 30 - Rhonda Redenbach. Happy Birthday, girlies! Some Trivia to practise even though we will not have the fun-time this month!

